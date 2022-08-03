ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clark County in central Kentucky Northeastern Jessamine County in central Kentucky Southwestern Bourbon County in central Kentucky Eastern Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cadentown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wright, KY
County
Boone County, KY
City
Crestview Hills, KY
City
Crescent Springs, KY
City
Edgewood, KY
City
Oakbrook, KY
City
Villa Hills, KY
City
Ryland Heights, KY
City
Park Hills, KY
City
Burlington, KY
County
Kenton County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Union, KY
City
Lakeside Park, KY
City
Covington, KY
City
Fairview, KY
City
Taylor Mill, KY
City
Fort Mitchell, KY
Fox 19

21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:30 a.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTVQ

One person dead after plane crash

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has died after a small plane crash in Harrison County. According to a report in the Cynthiana Democrat, a small-engine plane crashed while landing at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. The report says it happened around 5PM on Wednesday on the east end of the...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Erlanger

A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, good enough to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, the Kentucky Lottery announced. The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:...
ERLANGER, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Mph
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
WLWT 5

Active shooter false alarm at Tyson Food plant causes stir on social media

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — On Saturday, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the Tyson Foods plant in Alexandria, Kentucky. Upon arrival, the Campbell County Sheriff's Department confirmed the threat was false. Officers first received calls around 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies did respond on the scene, including SWAT....
ALEXANDRIA, KY
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
linknky.com

Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’

More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer Man Is One Of Two People Arrested In Connection To Gravel Switch Shooting

Two people, including a local man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Marion County that sent one man to the hospital. Edwin Riley, 45, of Harrodsburg, was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday, uly 27, at 8:28 a.m., according to the jail website. Riley is charged with 1st degree assault. He is being held without bond.
GRAVEL SWITCH, KY
WKYT 27

NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police told us one person died and another person was injured in a small plane crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. Police said there were two people on board. A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and a man is at the hospital with serious injuries.
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
NEW RICHMOND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy