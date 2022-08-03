Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clark County in central Kentucky Northeastern Jessamine County in central Kentucky Southwestern Bourbon County in central Kentucky Eastern Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cadentown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kentucky Flooding: Butler County Sheriff’s team deployed; Update from OFT-1
HAMILTON — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says members of the Emergency Response Services (ERS) are being deployed to Hazard, Kentucky in Perry County due to the flooding, according to a media release. Sherriff Richard Jones says ERS personnel will assist the Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team...
WLWT 5
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The three left lanes and left shoulder are blocked due to a crash at 5th St/Exit 192, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stopped traffic is backed up to I-71/US-50/Exit 1. Authorities advise motorists to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:30 a.m.
WTVQ
One person dead after plane crash
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has died after a small plane crash in Harrison County. According to a report in the Cynthiana Democrat, a small-engine plane crashed while landing at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. The report says it happened around 5PM on Wednesday on the east end of the...
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Harrison County
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a small plane crashed in Harrison County.
linknky.com
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Erlanger
A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, good enough to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, the Kentucky Lottery announced. The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
WLWT 5
Active shooter false alarm at Tyson Food plant causes stir on social media
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — On Saturday, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the Tyson Foods plant in Alexandria, Kentucky. Upon arrival, the Campbell County Sheriff's Department confirmed the threat was false. Officers first received calls around 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies did respond on the scene, including SWAT....
wdrb.com
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Kentucky, second in one week
Friday's Mega Million drawing led to another $1 million winner in Kentucky, this time out of Erlanger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer Man Is One Of Two People Arrested In Connection To Gravel Switch Shooting
Two people, including a local man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Marion County that sent one man to the hospital. Edwin Riley, 45, of Harrodsburg, was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday, uly 27, at 8:28 a.m., according to the jail website. Riley is charged with 1st degree assault. He is being held without bond.
WKYT 27
NTSB investigation underway into deadly Harrison Co. plane crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police told us one person died and another person was injured in a small plane crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. Police said there were two people on board. A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and a man is at the hospital with serious injuries.
Covington Parks and Recreation invites residents to annual ‘Dog Day’ Sunday at Goebel Park pool
Covington’s pool season will end Sunday not with a “bang” but a “bark” when Goebel Pool closes to human swimmers and opens to four-legged paddlers wearing fur coats. Covington Parks & Rec’s annual “Dog Day” takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at the pool.
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Fox 19
Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
Comments / 0