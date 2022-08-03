Read on www.norfolkneradio.com
Wagner hired as Assistant Athletics Compliance Coordinator at Wayne State
WAYNE - Thanks to a grant through the NCAA Women in Athletics and Ethnic Minorities program, Wayne State College has hired former Wildcat track and field standout Jadin Wagner as Assistant Athletics Compliance Coordinator. The grant provides funding for Wayne State to hire a person to assist in the area...
Daddy's back...
I don't know what you've been up to but I feel like we need to make-up and get reacquainted. Also:. What's your reaction to Norfolk's Riverfront Project?. More personnel changes coming to 106 KIX? (AGAIN?!) Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX.
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
Update on Laurel homicides: suspect in custody, families notified
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, and Nebraska State Patrol officers Colonel John Bolduc, and Captain Dain Hicks held a press conference this morning to announce that a suspect is in custody for the homicides of four Laurel residents that were killed in two house fires. The victims were identified Michele...
Arrest made in Laurel homicides
The Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in connection with the investigation into homicides in Laurel. Details will be provided at a news conference at 9:30 this morning. The State Patrol wishes to thank the public for its vigilance and cooperation with the investigation.
Trespassing call leads to a drug arrest of Madison woman
Norfolk Police arrest a Madison woman Thursday night on drug charges. Captain Mike Bauer says Police responded to a trespassing call at a hotel in the 900 block of South 20th Street around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, staff informed police that Megan Mahlin, age 38, failed to pay for an additional night and was past checkout time.
