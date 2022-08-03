ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Senate Bill Will Give CFTC Crypto Market Oversight – but Doesn't Say How Much

By Jesse Hamilton
CoinDesk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pymnts

Crypto Fight on Capitol Hill Increasingly Favors CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) appears to have won another round in its fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for control of crypto oversight. The leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee on (Wednesday) Aug. 3 announced a bipartisan bill that would give regulatory control of the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

If passed, Senate bill would give oversight of bitcoin and ether to commodities regulator

A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the direct regulator of the biggest cryptocurrencies. The measure, introduced by the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, would give the derivatives regulator exclusive jurisdiction over bitcoin and ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, as well as any other crypto products that are determined to be commodities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors

Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Indian Government Raids Director of Crypto Exchange WazirX, Freezes $8.1M

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director of WazirX, a trading platform that is based in Mumbai. The Indian agency is investigating several fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. WazirX "actively assisted around 16...
ECONOMY
blockworks.co

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher

Brazilian banks are now offering more crypto-related products. More countries will likely follow this path to remain competitive in the global economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CURRENCIES
blockworks.co

Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days

Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Proposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility

To protect investors’ interests, the U.S. Congress is leaving no stone unturned to regularize the cryptocurrency market in the United States. In this direction, a bill was proposed by the Senate Agricultural Committee on Wednesday. The tug of war to regulate the cryptocurrency market just got hotter in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
STOCKS
EWN

$500,000 Bitcoin Still Possible By 2027 – Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin proponent Mike Novogratz reaffirmed his infamous “$500K in 5 years” prediction during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. Novogratz made similar remarks back in March a few weeks before the markets tanked. Since his March comments, Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 and bounced back above the same level. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinDesk

Crypto Becomes Next Financial Sector Under US Lawmakers’ Diversity Lens

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has asked 20 of the largest cryptocurrency firms doing business in the U.S. to explain their hiring practices as the panel adds the digital assets industry to the financial sectors it has questioned about employment diversity. Waters, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS

