US Senate Bill Will Give CFTC Crypto Market Oversight – but Doesn't Say How Much

Crypto Fight on Capitol Hill Increasingly Favors CFTC
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) appears to have won another round in its fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for control of crypto oversight. The leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee on (Wednesday) Aug. 3 announced a bipartisan bill that would give regulatory control of the two...
U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs in win for Biden
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.
U.S. Crypto Exchanges and Binance Reportedly Being Investigated by the SEC
Forbes reports that a staffer from Senator Lummis’ office said that every exchange in the U.S., and Binance, is being investigated by the SEC. The SEC could be looking at whether these exchanges have been allowing unregistered securities to be listed. The SEC has been adamant that the market...
FOXBusiness
If passed, Senate bill would give oversight of bitcoin and ether to commodities regulator
A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the direct regulator of the biggest cryptocurrencies. The measure, introduced by the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, would give the derivatives regulator exclusive jurisdiction over bitcoin and ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, as well as any other crypto products that are determined to be commodities.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Bitcoin’s $18k Level Probably Constitutes a Bottom and Will be Retested, says Bitmex’s Hayes
Arthur Hayes has forecasted that Bitcoin’s most recent low, around $18k, could constitute a bottom. According to his analysis, a classic bottom is usually tested before a bull market begins, and $18k is no different. He sees the rally from $18k levels to $24k as a potential ‘short covering.’...
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors
Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Titan Citi Says Ethereum Merge Could Boost Crypto Exchange Coinbase Stock Price: Report
Banking giant Citi reportedly says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to proof-of-stake expected next month could be bullish for the stock of Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. According to a note to clients. by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Peter Christiansen has his radar locked on Coinbase’s...
CoinDesk
Indian Government Raids Director of Crypto Exchange WazirX, Freezes $8.1M
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director of WazirX, a trading platform that is based in Mumbai. The Indian agency is investigating several fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. WazirX "actively assisted around 16...
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
Motley Fool
Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher
Brazilian banks are now offering more crypto-related products. More countries will likely follow this path to remain competitive in the global economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Historic climate bill moves U.S. closer to Biden's target
The climate and energy provisions of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would speed greenhouse gas cuts and put the U.S. on track to deliver the lion's share of President Joe Biden's target for 2030.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days
Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
tipranks.com
Proposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility
To protect investors’ interests, the U.S. Congress is leaving no stone unturned to regularize the cryptocurrency market in the United States. In this direction, a bill was proposed by the Senate Agricultural Committee on Wednesday. The tug of war to regulate the cryptocurrency market just got hotter in the...
Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
$500,000 Bitcoin Still Possible By 2027 – Mike Novogratz
Bitcoin proponent Mike Novogratz reaffirmed his infamous “$500K in 5 years” prediction during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. Novogratz made similar remarks back in March a few weeks before the markets tanked. Since his March comments, Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 and bounced back above the same level. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Becomes Next Financial Sector Under US Lawmakers’ Diversity Lens
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has asked 20 of the largest cryptocurrency firms doing business in the U.S. to explain their hiring practices as the panel adds the digital assets industry to the financial sectors it has questioned about employment diversity. Waters, who...
