Asheville, NC

Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community

By WLOS staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
my40.tv

American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
EDNEYVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Nathaniel Smith
spectrumlocalnews.com

Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.​
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years

It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Southern Pet opens in Landrum

“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
GREENVILLE, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Corner Kitchen delights with brunch seven days a week

What is it about brunch that people find so delightful? For starters, it’s comforting, relaxing — and at Biltmore Village’s Corner Kitchen, it’s really flavorful. Now locals and visitors can enjoy the Corner Kitchen’s tasty brunch offerings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day in the ambience of the 125+-year old Victorian cottage that the famed restaurant has occupied since 2004.
ASHEVILLE, NC

