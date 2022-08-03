School resource officer's mindset focused on safety going into new school year

Read on www.wtsp.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system
As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
Polk County to conduct random student searches as part of new safety procedure
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County school district officials are gearing up for the new school year with some new changes in place. Superintendent Frederick Heid says they will be adding random searches of students for weapons to their list of safety procedures. The searches will be conducted at...
Pasco County superintendent strikes down on student discipline heading into school year
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning made sure to let parents get a message before the new school year starts — educate kids on the consequences of their actions. At a Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday, the superintendent briefly touched on the topic of...
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies
WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies, Saturday.
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
stpetecatalyst.com
New Superintendent on plans for first year
Pinellas County Schools (PCS) new leader is ready to instill a climate and culture of high expectations for students and teachers following over two years of Covid disruptions. A former principal who has served in various administrative capacities, including as chief academic officer, Kevin Hendrick is familiar with the district’s...
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is ready to fight back
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is fighting back after the governor announced his suspension on Thursday. Warren said during a call on Friday morning that his team will be looking at their legal options in the upcoming days and will figure out the best course of action.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Mental health advocacy groups praise new '988' lifeline 3 weeks after launch
SARASOTA, Fla. — Mental health advocates have urged people to take advantage of the "988" lifeline to get the required help before a crisis even occurs. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline launched the lifeline in July after years of a push for a simpler number people can remember easily.
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
Tampa arson case involving home in contractor dispute now inactive
An arson investigation involving two fires set in a home that was the focus of a contractor complaint is now "inactive," leaving the homeowner angry and flustered.
cw34.com
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney who 'put himself above the law'
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said Warren would...
plantcityobserver.com
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
niceville.com
Florida caregiver charged with stealing thousands from 88-year-old
FLORIDA — A Florida live-in caregiver has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Hillsborough County resident, allegedly while the victim was hospitalized, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have announced. The caregiver, Cynthia Sirmans, used the victim’s credit card...
