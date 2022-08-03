ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike

By County 17
county17.com
 3 days ago
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead

TETONIA — Mitch Smaellie was found deceased on Friday evening after a search involving the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue and numerous community members. Smaellie, age 66, left his home on North 1st Street in Tetonia a little before noon on Thursday. In a Facebook post, his daughter-in-law Kelsey Smaellie said that he had departed on a four-wheeler without his phone or wallet. ...
TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating disappearance of East Idaho man

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Idaho man. Mitchell J. Smaellie, 66, was last seen in Tetonia around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, work boots and a cap and was driving a camouflage ATV with an egg crate on the front at the time of his disappearance, authorities said. If you have any information on Smaellie's whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-354-2323.
TETONIA, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
WYOMING STATE
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with assault after neighbor accuses him of rerouting his water

SWAN VALLEY – A Swan Valley Man appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with a felony due to an alleged fight with his neighbor. Matthew Lee Roberson, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed a gun at the face of his neighbor who allegedly accused him of rerouting his water.
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Man drowns at Palisades

The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Woman minus clothing walks into Sugar City home

A Sugar City man got a surprise during the early hours of Saturday morning when an unknown woman walked into his home — minus her clothing. Madison County Sheriff's deputies reported that the female entered the home around 2 a.m.
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY

