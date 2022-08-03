ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Urbana Citizen

David’s Place opens its doors

MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St. TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, OH
City
Howard, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Caldwell, OH
Caldwell, OH
Obituaries
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident

JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
GALION, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
James
Your Radio Place

State Route 800 Named in Honor of Road Worker

BARNESVILLE, Ohio- State Route 800 near Barnesville, has been renamed for a road worker that was killed in a highway work zone near Columbus. On September 30, 2017 a road worker, Steve Cook, was killed in a highway construction zone by a speeding drunk driver. The Ohio laborers union erected...
BARNESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Retirement#Cremation#Middleton Senior Living#Caldwell High School#Lucent Technologies#At T Western Electric
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
spectrumnews1.com

All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
MARYSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
cwcolumbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Update to Ohio Benefits Portal

Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy