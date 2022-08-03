Read on yourradioplace.com
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Urbana Citizen
David’s Place opens its doors
MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St. TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place...
wktn.com
Dolly Parton Visiting Ohio to Celebrate Success of Imagination Library in the State
Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week where she and First Lady Fran DeWine will celebrate the success of the Imagination Library program in Ohio. Stacey Hensley, the Chair of the Hardin County program, will be among a delegation from Hardin County who will attend the luncheon on August 9 in Columbus.
WHIZ
Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.
One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident
JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Your Radio Place
State Route 800 Named in Honor of Road Worker
BARNESVILLE, Ohio- State Route 800 near Barnesville, has been renamed for a road worker that was killed in a highway work zone near Columbus. On September 30, 2017 a road worker, Steve Cook, was killed in a highway construction zone by a speeding drunk driver. The Ohio laborers union erected...
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
WOUB
Y-Bridge Festival returns after a two year hiatus to celebrate the arts in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) – The annual Y-Bridge Arts Festival returned after a two year hiatus, and for one artist, it was a chance to raise awareness for a good cause. “We don’t take a salary. All of our profit goes to pancreatic cancer research,” said Mel Preston, the founder of Diane’s Seeds for Hope, a nonprofit organization.
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
1 hospitalized after Ashland fireworks accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a fireworks accident that took place during the Veteran Appreciation Day event at the Ashland Airport.
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
wtuz.com
Update to Ohio Benefits Portal
Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
