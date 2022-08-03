Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicking off Friday after seeing ~555K attendees in 2021

Read on county17.com
newscenter1.tv
2022 Sturgis Rally starts off strong
STURGIS, S.D. — Friday was the first day for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, featuring concerts and a kick-off parade. Thousands of bikes poured into the Black Hills for a week of fun, sun, and scenic rides. “Been great; it’s been great,” said John Miller, a visitor from Evansville,...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 Kicks Off Today: Meet the Biker Legend Who Founded the Event
On Friday, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will see thousands of bikers ride into the Black Hills of South Dakota. To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look at the man who founded the iconic chopper rally. Long before the word ‘Sturgis’ became synonymous with the annual gathering...
dakotanewsnow.com
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many ride their bikes into Sturgis every year, some prefer to fly in and have their ride waiting for them when they land. According to Black Hills Harley-Davidson President Al Reiman, approximately half-a-million people will come together for this year’s 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the majority of bikers will ride in on their bikes, some people visiting from farther destinations, prefer to have their bikes waiting for them at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
KEVN
Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
Post 22 eliminated from Central Plains Regional Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – All good things must come to an end. Just four days after winning the South Dakota American Legion state title, Rapid City Post 22 has been eliminated from Central Plains Regional Tournament. Mankato, Minnesota defeated the Hardhats, 7-2. Wyatt Anderson his a home run in...
KEVN
The chance for rain looks too sick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on however the chance for showers will stick around to later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this coming with with a high in the upper 90s. Friday we’ll look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
KEVN
Heavy Rain to Start the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is likely over the next few days. Tonight and the early portion of the day tomorrow will be mostly dry with only light showers possible. Tomorrow evening will be when the heaviest rain will occur. It will start around 5-7pm and could last for several hours. The rain will also be very widespread, so most of our area will likely see rain at some point. From Midnight tomorrow through sunrise Saturday, the rain will break up a bit for Rapid City and the Black Hills, but rain will continue to be consistent for northern counties throughout Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday, another round of rain will move southeast and impact the Black Hills and Rapid City by the afternoon. Through Sunday, parts of our area could see over an inch of rainfall. Overnight lows tonight will only drop into the 70s for parts of our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot for the South Dakota Plains, but better for Northeast Wyoming. By Saturday, most of our area will see highs in the 70s. Sunday will also be nice, but throughout next week we will see temperatures rise again. Could be near 100° this time next week.
newscenter1.tv
SWEET EXPANSION: Wyatt’s Lemonade hopes growth leads to bigger donation
STURGIS, S.D. — You might know him as the Sturgis Lemonade Kid, and no, that’s not a tribute to an old Wild West Icon. It’s the story you might recall of how Wyatt Dennis created a business thanks to a Facebook post. But as he’ll tell you, it wasn’t meant to start like this.
newscenter1.tv
I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
svinews.com
Fire south of Sundance grows to 6,500 acres
SUNDANCE — A fire burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain — seven miles south of Sundance — had grown to 6500 acres by Tuesday afternoon after expanding overnight as high winds caused it to run past the control lines. At press time, the fire was...
kbhbradio.com
Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker
BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
newscenter1.tv
Little Elk Creek area to remain temporarily closed for construction
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Starting August 8, construction will begin on a short access road to the Little Elk Creek parking area located near Piedmont in the Black Hills National Forest. Due to the construction activities and for public safety, the area will remain closed from Aug. 8-12. The construction...
county17.com
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
KEVN
Update on the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
Black Hills Pioneer
Report: SD has highest percentage nationally of increase in motorcycle deaths
STURGIS — Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders will ride through the Black Hills over the next 10 days. For some, they will take their final ride here.
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
