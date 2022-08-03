ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WATCH: Texans Davis Mills connects with Brandin Cooks; QB-WR duo poised for strong year

By Jordan Pun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgvJA_0h3jUgzN00

Houston Texans sophomore quarterback Davis Mills has been stacking efficient practices throughout training camp and is looking to build on a solid rookie performance.

Chemistry between quarterback and wide receivers is vital for success and Mills looks in tune with veteran leader, Brandin Cooks. The two connected on a fade route during goal-line drills — hopefully a sign of more touchdowns to come in the regular season.

There is a plethora of positivity surrounding Mills and whether or not he can make that natural rookie to sophomore leap. Houston’s QB1 is confident in the work he’s put in.

“I felt the progressions towards the end of last season, and now coming out here with momentum and stacking on it has allowed me to play really fast,” Mills told reporters Aug. 1.

While Mills’ play on the field has impressed many, it’s his leadership that strikes Cooks.

“Davis Mills is deserving of being a captain with the leader he’s become,” Cooks told reporters July 29.

As this Mills-Cooks relationship continues to blossom, Houston’s offense will look to improve upon their 30th-ranked scoring offense last season. Expect plenty of connections between the young quarterback Mills and the veteran receiver Cooks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Day 9 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday. Following the day off on Friday, the Chiefs kept the energy high during practice. There were plenty of standout plays on both offense and defense, with the team participating in several team 11-on-11 periods throughout the course of practice. The defense got work on blitzes and their dime package. The offense worked on things like team run drills, the quick passing game and the two-minute drill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruiting: Why some players just aren't right for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has been under fire for its recruiting efforts in the 2023 cycle, and it’s somewhat deservedly so. Coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance and Big Ten championship, the Wolverines are lagging, missing out on a lot of high-profile recruits. The biggest being in-state quarterback Dante Moore, a five-star prospect rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in the country, regardless of position. Jim Harbaugh offered Moore when he was in seventh grade, and the maize and blue appeared to be the team to beat, but things went sour over the course of the last year, and Moore opted to go to Oregon, a team with a new head coach in Dan Lanning, who’s primarily defensive-minded.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten players vote on which team to add to the conference. Who chose the Oregon Ducks?

Though there hasn’t been much news on the conference realignment front lately, but the prospect of teams leaving their conferences and finding a new home is still the talk of the town. In the end, it is likely going to be television deals and major dollars and cents that determine whether or not a team leaves, and where it might end up. However, at Big Ten media day earlier this week, Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State website, asked the 45 players in attendance which team they would add to the conference if they had a vote. No limitations were instituted, though considering...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out three centers on Sunday

It’s been widely known that Connor Williams is planning to be the starting center for the Miami Dolphins when the regular season starts, but at this point, there’s not much behind him. Last year’s starting center, Michael Deiter, is dealing with a foot injury that’s kept him out...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy