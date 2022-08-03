ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

'Kansas will not be our last fight': Abortion rights victory gives Democrats new hope for midterms

 4 days ago
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Kansas Reflector

One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents

Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
MSNBC

Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see

It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
The Associated Press

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
Vice

Democrats Pound GOP With Abortion Ads After Big Kansas Victory

In the days since Kansans overwhelmingly voted to preserve abortion access in their state, Democrats have launched a bevy of ads in key statewide elections blasting their Republican opponents for opposing legal abortion. The ads have come in Arizona and Michigan, two major swing states who held their primaries on...
