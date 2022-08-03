'Kansas will not be our last fight': Abortion rights victory gives Democrats new hope for midterms

Read on www.erienewsnow.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
POLITICO
Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.
"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to abortion rights protesters: 'Nobody wants to impregnate you'
TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of young people at a conference here Saturday that women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren't attractive. "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most...
One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents
Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
MSNBC
Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see
It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
Here's How Conservatives Are Trying To Spin Their Kansas Abortion Loss
Conservatives are making up claims about liberal spending to explain away their decisive loss on abortion in Kansas.
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
Twitter stunned after Kansas rejects pro-life amendment, keeps abortion as a ‘right’: ‘Best night for cruelty'
Twitter users expressed shock at the news that Kansas voters resoundingly voted "No" Tuesday evening on a proposed amendment to allow the Kansas state legislature to regulate abortions in the state. Pro-life groups in Kansas sought to enact the amendment to remove restrictions on lawmakers regulating abortion procedures which had...
'The Supreme Court did us a favor': Democrats seize on abortion ruling as midterm lifeline
LAS VEGAS, July 20 (Reuters) - Susie Lee, one of the U.S. Congress's most endangered Democrats, has spent this year fighting a tough re-election campaign in the face of soaring inflation and weighed down by President Joe Biden's dismal approval numbers.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Kansas’s vote to protect abortion rights upends US midterm elections – as it happened
Kansas voters back measure to protect abortion rights in sign overturning of Roe v Wade will have unpredictable effects ahead of November elections
Dems Say Kansas Abortion Vote Is Proof They’re Not Totally Screwed
The best political week of the year for Democrats concluded on Tuesday night with a forceful punctuation mark in an unexpected place: deep-red Kansas. Voters went to the polls there for their primary election and overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure designed to restrict abortion access in the state. That result...
Democrats Pound GOP With Abortion Ads After Big Kansas Victory
In the days since Kansans overwhelmingly voted to preserve abortion access in their state, Democrats have launched a bevy of ads in key statewide elections blasting their Republican opponents for opposing legal abortion. The ads have come in Arizona and Michigan, two major swing states who held their primaries on...
What Kansas Abortion Vote Means for Democrats, Republicans in the Midterms
The GOP-led state rejected lawmakers restricting abortion access, setting up a fight over the issue on the election campaign trail.
