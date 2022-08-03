ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful

Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford business supports city's child rock stars

Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford's own "School of Rock." Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary. Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone. "This respite, we really...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry

A fundraiser benefitting stateline pets took place in Loves Park on Saturday. Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Rockford motorcyclists...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford

At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
thechronicle.news

Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information

A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe

The mud volleyball tournament will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a non-profit recycling program. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …. Rockford firefighter...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com

Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified

Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Loves Park art fair...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Festa Italiana returning to Rockford

Festa Italiana returning to Rockford August 5th - 7th, 2022 at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Drive. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week

A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
ROCKFORD, IL

