MyStateline.com
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause.
MyStateline.com
Rockford business supports city's child rock stars
Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford's own "School of Rock."
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary. Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone. "This respite, we really...
MyStateline.com
Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry
A fundraiser benefitting stateline pets took place in Loves Park on Saturday.
Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
hotelnewsresource.com
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Rockford East Opens in Rockford, Illinois
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Rockford East has opened its doors in Rockford, Illinois, and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Rockford East will provide guests with an experience they...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford
At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
rockrivercurrent.com
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports of a few roadways washed out in Stephenson County… Flash Flood WARNING/Advisory/Watch
UPDATE: There are several reports of many roadways that are impassable, due to the flooding. There are reports of a few roads in Stephenson County that are washed away. (Cedarville, Winslow, Highway 73, Lena, Pearl City are the areas worst effected) If you are traveling: Turn around, Don’t drown!
thechronicle.news
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
MyStateline.com
Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe
The mud volleyball tournament will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a non-profit recycling program.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
Local women to lead Chicago Blitz in X League action in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –“We haven’t seen football played at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford since the Rock River Raptors went dormant after their 2009 season. Saturday night football returns to the BMO like never before. The women’s 7-on-7 Extreme League or X-League will make its debut in Rockford with the Chicago Blitz taking […]
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
MyStateline.com
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified
Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.
MyStateline.com
Festa Italiana returning to Rockford
Festa Italiana returning to Rockford August 5th - 7th, 2022 at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Drive.
MyStateline.com
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.
Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week
A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
