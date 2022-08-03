McDonald’s holding ‘drive-up’ hiring event in Roanoke, NC

Read on www.wfxrtv.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles. Questions at quarterback as Liberty Flames begin …. Tax-free weekend helps to ‘load the bus’ with school …...
wfxrtv.com
Giggles the Bus serves up vegan/paleo options across the Commonwealth
Giggles the bus made a stop at the WFXR News station to share its farm-to-bus creations. Giggles the Bus serves up vegan/paleo options across the …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles. Questions at quarterback as Liberty Flames begin …. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
wfmynews2.com
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
wfxrtv.com
Tax-free weekend savings help ‘load the bus’ with school supplies in Roanoke
(WFXR) — Friday, Aug. 5 marks the start of the Commonwealth’s tax-free weekend and with back to school right around the corner, people are taking advantage of the deals where they can. Each year during this weekend, Roanoke Public School hosts its annual “Load the Bus” event where...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. LEADS program recognized by Virginia Association of Counties
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County was announced as a 2022 Achievement Award recipient for government excellence by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) on Friday. The Achievement Awards is a competitive VACo program created to recognize excellence in local government, that is open to government members of...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to begin Friday
Grab your shopping lists because the annual tax-free weekend is back beginning this Friday!. Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning …. Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia …. Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford …. Mother Nature’s classroom: ONE Forest School offers …. Pulaski Co....
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
North Carolina will not hold sales tax holiday as families prepare to go back to school
Republican legislative leaders eliminated the sales tax holiday in 2013 as part of a broader tax reform package.
wfxrtv.com
Communities filling buses with school supplies across SW Virginia
(WFXR) — With the Commonwealth’s Sales Tax Holiday underway, school districts and community organizations around southwest Virginia are teaming up to collect busloads of supplies for students in need. For example, Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools...
Stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend
Don't miss your chance to stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
What items qualify for VA’s tax-free weekend?
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s tax-free weekend is set to begin Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and last through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Virginia’s sales tax holiday would return again this year. During this weekend, Virginians can buy items in stores, online, by mail and telephone […]
