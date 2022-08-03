KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the fire broke out on the deck of a home around 1 a.m., in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. That's not far from the Wright Brothers Memorial and the Town of Nags Head said the home houses lifeguards.

