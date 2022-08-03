ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

WITN

Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Southern Shores reduces N.C. 12 speed limit

Council unanimously approves year-round measure at Aug. 2 meeting. At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Southern Shores Town Council unanimously voted to reduce the current speed limit on its stretch of N.C. 12 from 45 to 35 miles per hour on a year-round basis. The move comes following an North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic study that was conducted over the last year at the request of council.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Buxton, NC
North Carolina State
Buxton, NC
Beaufort, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Rodanthe, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Weekend traffic mitigation in Southern Shores

On Aug. 5, the Town of Southern Shores released this announcement about traffic mitigation measures it is employing this weekend. Barricades will be placed and posted with "Local Traffic Only" signs in the same locations as they previously have been. They will be placed today, Friday August 5 and will be removed early Monday, August 8.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
13News Now

Two lifeguards hurt in Outer Banks house fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the fire broke out on the deck of a home around 1 a.m., in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. That's not far from the Wright Brothers Memorial and the Town of Nags Head said the home houses lifeguards.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims

ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan "Kole" McInnis, Jacob "Jake" Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael "Daily" Shepherd.
ATLANTIC, NC
WLOS.com

New foal born into the Corolla wild horse herd

COROLLA, Currituck County — There's a new foal along the Outer Banks. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund she's just days old. Officials remind visitors that it's important to give foals plenty of space, especially with the high temperatures in eastern North Carolina right now. They said...
COROLLA, NC
13News Now

Outer Banks ferry back in service after mechanical failure

OCRACOKE, N.C. — After a week out of commission, the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry is finally back in service. NC Ferry Operations announced the ferry suffered a mechanical failure last week, forcing all departures from Hatteras and Ocracoke to be canceled. But as of Wednesday, officials announced the ferry...
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program

The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
DARE COUNTY, NC
