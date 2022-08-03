Read on www.13newsnow.com
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores reduces N.C. 12 speed limit
Council unanimously approves year-round measure at Aug. 2 meeting. At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Southern Shores Town Council unanimously voted to reduce the current speed limit on its stretch of N.C. 12 from 45 to 35 miles per hour on a year-round basis. The move comes following an North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic study that was conducted over the last year at the request of council.
WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
outerbanksvoice.com
Weekend traffic mitigation in Southern Shores
On Aug. 5, the Town of Southern Shores released this announcement about traffic mitigation measures it is employing this weekend. Barricades will be placed and posted with “Local Traffic Only” signs in the same locations as they previously have been. They will be placed today, Friday August 5 and will be removed early Monday, August 8.
Two lifeguards hurt in Outer Banks house fire
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the fire broke out on the deck of a home around 1 a.m., in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. That's not far from the Wright Brothers Memorial and the Town of Nags Head said the home houses lifeguards.
carolinacoastonline.com
Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims
ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
WLOS.com
New foal born into the Corolla wild horse herd
COROLLA, Currituck County — There's a new foal along the Outer Banks. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund she's just days old. Officials remind visitors that it’s important to give foals plenty of space, especially with the high temperatures in eastern North Carolina right now. They said...
Outer Banks ferry back in service after mechanical failure
OCRACOKE, N.C. — After a week out of commission, the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry is finally back in service. NC Ferry Operations announced the ferry suffered a mechanical failure last week, forcing all departures from Hatteras and Ocracoke to be canceled. But as of Wednesday, officials announced the ferry...
Wow! White loggerhead sea turtle hatches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's baby sea turtle season on the Outer Banks, and as if that wasn't already the cutest time of year, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about a particularly special hatchling on Monday. One of...
Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway
CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
obxtoday.com
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
