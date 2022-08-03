Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon/Speaker Present $1M to the House of the Good Shepherd

Read on uticaphoenix.net
localsyr.com
Tillie’s Touch holds annual school supply drive fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday afternoon Tillie’s Touch hosted its annual fundraiser to support the school supply drive. It featured a volleyball tournament, baskets to raffle off, and delicious food prepared by Trapper II Pizza Pub. “This is our 11th year of the school supply giveaway,” President of...
WKTV
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
waer.org
Two candidates vying to fill vacant spot on Syracuse Common Council
The Syracuse Common Council interviewed two applicants on Friday who are seeking the 5th District Councilor position that opened last month. Previous Councilor Joe Driscoll was tapped by Mayor Ben Walsh as the I-81 czar to inform city departments about the community grid that will eventually replace the viaduct. Candidate...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
cnycentral.com
"Stop speaking up." Syracuse school teacher says district culture is hurting staff numbers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District needs to 126 teachers by next month, seeing a higher rate of resignations and retirements compared to prior years. For some, choosing to stay wasn't an easy decision. "I love the students, I think that's the main dilemma," a teacher told...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
syr.edu
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY
I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
informnny.com
CanalFest’22 in Rome starts August 5th
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 CanalFest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal from August 5th through August 7th. Celebrations this year coincide with the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany that happened on August 6th, 1777. The battle was very influential and affected the British and their allies, ending a 20-day siege of Ft. Stanwix 14 days later.
Syracuse Common Council candidate says past crime shouldn’t prevent his election
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Monto, a candidate for Syracuse Common Council, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2012 after he was accused of falsifying payroll documents while working at the Syracuse City School District and failing to pay state taxes for three years. Monto, 47, will be interviewed this...
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh and Chief Cecile Announce Promotion of Mark Rusin to Deputy Chief of SPD
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile announced the promotion of Mark Rusin to Deputy Chief of Police. Rusin, who has been a member of the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) since 2006, most recently served as Detective Sergeant. Rusin is known in the Department and the community for his work on the implementation of the Department’s body-worn camera program, updated department policies and procedures and police reform initiatives.
New weekly feature highlights interesting, ‘under the radar’ newsmakers (Letter from the Editor)
Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard reporter Glenn Coin says he has written about “everything from Indian land claims to state tax policy” since he joined the newspaper in 1995. For the past several years, Glenn has mainly focused on weather, science, and environmental topics, but this week he launched a new regular feature that’s a little bit different.
urbancny.com
Culture Fest Coming to Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5pm to 10pm Cuse Culture Legacy Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park – 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse. What...
WKTV
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
localsyr.com
COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street
Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
