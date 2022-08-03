3rd person, not in custody, was with 2 charged in Easton double homicide, testimony reveals

Read on www.lehighvalleylive.com
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
US Attorney: Pair Found Guilty of Distributing Fentanyl That Caused Death
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jeremy Edward Johnson, age 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, age 47, both of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were found guilty Thursday of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, after an eight-day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.
Teen arrested, 8 gunshots fired in drive-by shooting
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 19-year-old man coming to retrieve his car from impoundment admitted to firing eight gunshots during a drive-by shooting. According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on July 23, around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on East Broad Street. Once arriving […]
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper and members of the Luzerne County Coroner's Office stand in front of an early morning fatal fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Man, woman found guilty in Monroe County man's drug-related death
SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.
Call for armed assault leads to fentanyl, cocaine bust in Bethlehem home
A Bethlehem man accused of assault with a firearm is now facing drug charges related to fentanyl and cocaine found in a city home. Trai Kaufmann, of the 500 block of Broadway, was arrested May 28 following the alleged assault, and has been held in lieu of $125,000 bail in Northampton County Prison on charges including aggravated assault.
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 31-Year-Old Woman Abducted By Murder Suspect In Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue. (Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license...
Man convicted in deadly 2021 Bethlehem stabbing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has been convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem last year. The Northampton County District Attorney's office announced Friday that 30-year-old Jose Leon was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles. Investigators say last October, Leon stabbed...
Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say
A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
Nazareth man arrested in Easton vice probe into meth sales, police say (UPDATE)
A Nazareth man was arrested Thursday morning at home after an Easton police Vice Unit probe into methamphetamine sales, an official said at the scene. The investigation was begun in Easton by city detectives but eventually involved Nazareth police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force, city police Lt. Matthew Gerould told lehighvalleylive.com.
Berks man pleads guilty in crash that killed pastor
READING, Pa. — A Berks County man has pleaded guilty to homicide while driving under the influence in a crash that killed a pastor more than seven years ago. Sean Eyrich was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation, according to the district attorney's office. He also has to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution and surrender his driver's license for five years.
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
Man in custody after woman found stabbed to death in minivan in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police responded to the scene of a brutal stabbing Saturday morning after a woman was reportedly found dead inside a car. The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street, according to police.
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old
PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
Police looking for driver who confronted teen on Bethlehem street
Bethlehem police are asking for neighbors’ help after a man confronted a teen boy walking on a city street. Police said they were called at about 6:20 p.m. for a confrontation in the 1300 block of Stefko Boulevard, near the Just Born factory. There was no contact between the...
