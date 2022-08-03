Read on www.mystateline.com
Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry
A fundraiser benefitting stateline pets took place in Loves Park on Saturday. Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Rockford motorcyclists...
Church community grieves Janesville couple
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.
Rockford business supports city's child rock stars
Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford's own "School of Rock." Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry. Rockford...
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …...
20 Things To Do In Rockford Il
Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary. Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone. "This respite, we really...
COVID-19 protocols: how to navigate changing guidelines
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? That can be a tricky question especially since protocols and guidelines have changed since the pandemic first began. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell discusses what the Stateline community should do, while others aren’t...
Stuff the Bus today to help Rockford-area students get the supplies they need
ROCKFORD — You can help kids in the Rockford area get the school supplies they need by donating to Stuff the Bus today at the Buccifero Family McDonald’s, 314 N. Mulford Road. Today is the final day of the weeklong school supplies drive. You can donate at the...
Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work for the first time
Rockford native Brett Whitacre is a professional muralist. He's also color blind. On Friday, he was granted the opportunity to see his artwork in color for the first time, thanks to special EnChroma glasses.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton
At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
Festa Italiana returning to Rockford
Festa Italiana returning to Rockford August 5th - 7th, 2022 at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Drive. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council.
Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson
The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe
The mud volleyball tournament will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a non-profit recycling program. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …. Rockford firefighter...
Local women to lead Chicago Blitz in X League action in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –“We haven’t seen football played at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford since the Rock River Raptors went dormant after their 2009 season. Saturday night football returns to the BMO like never before. The women’s 7-on-7 Extreme League or X-League will make its debut in Rockford with the Chicago Blitz taking […]
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified
Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Loves Park art fair...
