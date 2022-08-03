ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry

A fundraiser benefitting stateline pets took place in Loves Park on Saturday. Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Rockford motorcyclists...
LOVES PARK, IL
nbc15.com

Church community grieves Janesville couple

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Rockford business supports city's child rock stars

Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford's own "School of Rock." Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Loves Park art fair benefits local pet food pantry. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com

Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful

Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …...
ROSCOE, IL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Rockford Il

Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary. Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone. "This respite, we really...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

COVID-19 protocols: how to navigate changing guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? That can be a tricky question especially since protocols and guidelines have changed since the pandemic first began. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell discusses what the Stateline community should do, while others aren’t...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com

Festa Italiana returning to Rockford

Festa Italiana returning to Rockford August 5th - 7th, 2022 at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Drive. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson

The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe

The mud volleyball tournament will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a non-profit recycling program. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …. Rockford firefighter...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified

Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars. Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree …. Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there …. Loves Park art fair...
ROCKFORD, IL

