Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Illinois Fast Food Joint’s Sandwich Will Burn Going In And Out, It’s True
If you're a foodie trying something new can be an enjoyable experience. I'm not saying it's always a pleasurable palate feeling but flavorful openmindedness helps. Even though it's indicated in the title of this article, not everything on this list will leave you desperate for the coldest dairy product nearby.
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
UpRising Bakery reaches agreement with Village of Lake in the Hills for drag brunch to go ahead
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- UpRising Bakery & Café has reached an agreement with the Village of Lake in the Hills to reschedule a family-friendly drag brunch. Previously, the village had said the bakery was not zoned for entertainment – and other businesses have expressed concerns over safety. Now, under the new agreement, UpRising can move forward with plans for future events under current zoning laws. Late last month, the bakery was vandalized with hateful messages – forcing the owner to cancel the planned show. Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café, and a homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall. A suspect was taken into custody. Before that, threatening notes and human feces had been left at the door of the café = also over plans for the drag brunch.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
A cut above: Tenuta’s is now selling ready-to-go charcuterie boards
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Old Plainfield Playground Now Making Kids Happy in Kenya!
Today we have another story about items that have been retired here being used for good elsewhere. The Plainfield Park District recently shared a photo of a park recently erected Nairobi, Kenya. That park once stood at Plainfield’s Eaton Preserve just two years ago! Eaton Preserve was renovated, which included a new playground for kids, but the old park is seeing new life in Africa!
Come out to the country for Von Bergen Farm's Sunflower Festival!
If you want to "up" your Instagram game or just have fun in a sunflower maze, head out to Hebron. The Von Bergen Farm is hosting their Sunflower Festival. Tim McGill got a lesson on these beautiful flowers for Good Day Chicago.
Stop flushing wrong things down the toilet, suburb tells residents
Village spokesman Jim Moran says people are flushing all sorts of things they shouldn’t down their toilets. These include paper towels, napkins, dental floss, hair, cat litter, diapers, feminine products, cooking grease and paint.
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow
A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Week ending July 30: 2 patents granted in Elgin
The median sale price of a home sold in the first half of 2022 in South Elgin rose by $24,000 while total sales decreased by 18.4 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From January through June, there were 151 homes sold, with a median sale price of $295,000 - an 8.9 percent increase...
DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws
CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
