LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- UpRising Bakery & Café has reached an agreement with the Village of Lake in the Hills to reschedule a family-friendly drag brunch. Previously, the village had said the bakery was not zoned for entertainment – and other businesses have expressed concerns over safety. Now, under the new agreement, UpRising can move forward with plans for future events under current zoning laws. Late last month, the bakery was vandalized with hateful messages – forcing the owner to cancel the planned show. Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café, and a homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall. A suspect was taken into custody. Before that, threatening notes and human feces had been left at the door of the café = also over plans for the drag brunch.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO