State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $100M in Grants to Improve Emergency Communications

McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
City employees uncomfortable with Adams' request for pictures of potential hires: report
Mayor Eric Adams’ office instructed city agencies to provide him with photographs of all potential hires during the interview process, a request that makes some city employees uncomfortable.
riverdalepress.com
City schools may have caught a break
The city council and Mayor Eric Adams will have to revisit the 2023 school year budget after a New York state supreme court judge Friday returned the education portion of the city’s budget for reconsideration. In the case of Tucker, et al v. the City of New York, Judge...
Officials unveil new benefits access center in Coney Island
The new facility will be fully up and running by Aug. 29.
Landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws
NEW YORK -- A New York City landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws is being forced to pay nearly $2 million."They lied, and they cut corners to avoid rent stabilization. While New Yorkers grappled with soaring rents and they struggled to find affordable housing, this company made quick cash by preying on vulnerable individuals and families," Attorney General Letitia James said.James says Ink Property Group bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings and illegally forced out tenants to offer units at market price.In a settlement with the state, Ink must pay $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing and $400,000 in restitution to impacted tenants.
politicsny.com
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote
New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
WRGB
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
nypressnews.com
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mariner labor shortage on SI ferry: Service cutbacks, no union contract and mayor Adams insinuating protest
Mayor Eric Adams is blaming sudden sharp cuts in Staten Island Ferry service on crews failing to show up for work — while the union representing workers now approaching their 12th year without a contract says captains are getting wrongly blamed. On Wednesday afternoon the city Department of Transportation...
Judge continues block on NYC schools budget cut as principals try to figure out how much money they’ll actually have
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With about a month to go before students head back to New York City classrooms, the budget for every school is still in limbo. Parents, educators and Mayor Eric Adams’s administration are battling in court over cuts to the Department of Education. A budget passed that included hundreds of millions in […]
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
News 12
Residents: Nothing being done to address dangerous sinkhole in Woodlawn
A sinkhole at the intersection of 238th Street and Katonah Avenue is concerning some Bronx residents who say nothing has been done for the hazard it poses. Woodlawn neighbors say a cone covers the sinkhole, but it is frequently knocked over. They say buses that drive through the area have to go around it.
News 12
New York City Back-to-School Resources
The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
cityandstateny.com
Texas Gov. Abbott escalates feud with Eric Adams by ‘shamelessly’ sending migrant buses to NYC
In an apparent act of spite against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the state will begin busing people who recently crossed the border to New York City. The battle between the two leaders began last month when Adams blamed the Abbott administration,...
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
On the Record with Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon: Need to bring NYC voices to Washington
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon is looking to move to Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she said. Simon is running in New York’s 10th Congressional District because she is already familiar with the issues facing the Brooklyn community in the newly-drawn district. “I knew I […]
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
NYC plans to end school-based COVID testing program, source says
New York City is planning to end its program to administer weekly coronavirus tests to a random sample of students, Chalkbeat has learned, removing one of the last standing campus COVID safety measures.The decision to discontinue on-site PCR testing after summer school ends was communicated internally last month, a source with knowledge of the program said.“The city decided it was no longer necessary,” the source said, noting that a specific rationale...
