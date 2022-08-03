ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $100M in Grants to Improve Emergency Communications

By Mark Ziobro
 4 days ago
City schools may have caught a break

The city council and Mayor Eric Adams will have to revisit the 2023 school year budget after a New York state supreme court judge Friday returned the education portion of the city’s budget for reconsideration. In the case of Tucker, et al v. the City of New York, Judge...
Landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws

NEW YORK -- A New York City landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws is being forced to pay nearly $2 million."They lied, and they cut corners to avoid rent stabilization. While New Yorkers grappled with soaring rents and they struggled to find affordable housing, this company made quick cash by preying on vulnerable individuals and families," Attorney General Letitia James said.James says Ink Property Group bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings and illegally forced out tenants to offer units at market price.In a settlement with the state, Ink must pay $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing and $400,000 in restitution to impacted tenants.
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
Residents: Nothing being done to address dangerous sinkhole in Woodlawn

A sinkhole at the intersection of 238th Street and Katonah Avenue is concerning some Bronx residents who say nothing has been done for the hazard it poses. Woodlawn neighbors say a cone covers the sinkhole, but it is frequently knocked over. They say buses that drive through the area have to go around it.
New York City Back-to-School Resources

The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NYC plans to end school-based COVID testing program, source says

New York City is planning to end its program to administer weekly coronavirus tests to a random sample of students, Chalkbeat has learned, removing one of the last standing campus COVID safety measures.The decision to discontinue on-site PCR testing after summer school ends was communicated internally last month, a source with knowledge of the program said.“The city decided it was no longer necessary,” the source said, noting that a specific rationale...
