Washington County, TN

‘Another brother in need’: DCHS Football collecting donations for flood victims

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

“Coach, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The David Crockett High School (DCHS) Pioneers were only weeks away from playing against the Letcher County Central High School Cougars when disaster struck. Now, they’re raising donations for their would-be opponent.

As widespread flooding took hold in Letcher County, Kentucky last week, DCHS football coach Hayden Chandley reached out to his colleagues to check-in. What he heard back told him something had to be done.

“He just said ‘Coach, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen,'” Chandley said, speaking about Letcher Central Coach Mike Holcomb. “Flooding everywhere, everybody in the town’s devastated.”

Later, Chandley learned that six players and two coaches had lost their homes and belongings to the water.

“That’s what really sparked it,” Chandley said. “We just asked what they needed, and here we are.”

The team opened their travel trailer to donations, and plans to take them until Friday evening so they can get everything to the team as quickly as possible. The team is collecting a variety of items:

  • Paper Towels and Toilet Paper
  • Detergent and Cleaning Supplies
  • Clothes and Shoes
  • Non-perishable Food
  • Walmart Gift Cards

Other donations outside the list will be accepted, Chandley said, but the team is trying to avoid cash for security reasons. For the team, the effort is the least they could do to help fellow athletes.

Donations will be accepted in DCHS’s front office or directly to the gold-colored trailer parked on campus. If it fills up, Chandley said a local moving company stepped in to make sure every last piece makes it to Letcher County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSF8K_0h3jTVC300
Photo: WJHL

“This is about life, this isn’t even football-related,” said DCHS Head Football Coach Hayden Chandley. ” They treated us with unbelievable hospitality when we went up there last year.”

Aside from the team and staff themselves, Chandley said locals have made a difference already.

“A community like Jonesborough, you have so many hands pitching in,” Chandley said. “If you can’t do this, you can probably do this, so it’s just been great to see the community come together and just do the right thing and help a brother in need.”

Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90

(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Back-to-school nutrition tips with Food City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to campus, parents may be wondering what kind of lunch to send them to school with. With nutrition a top priority for parents prepping lunches for children, Kirby Moir, a registered dietician with Food City shares tips on packing the perfect lunch.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Doughboys close 2022 regular season with shutout victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fans came out in droves to watch the final Johnson City Doughboys game of the summer on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The home team treated those in attendance to an explosive offensive display – as the Doughboys blanked the visiting Bristol State Liners, 16-0, in a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Letcher County dance studio, community beacon washed out by floods

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Eastern Kentucky is still reeling from devastating floods that destroyed numerous homes and businesses and killed at least 37 people. In nearby Letcher County, the town of Neon saw its downtown area all but washed away. Among the businesses impacted were the flower shop and dance studio belonging to Bonnie […]
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Former Topper Jaxon Diamond makes his debut for the River Riders

Elizabethton, TN — Look who made his debut in the Appalachian league tonight, former Science Hill quarterback and 3rd baseman Jaxon Diamond was in the line-up for the Elizabethton River Turtles as they faced Pulaski And he paid off in the bottom of the first inning with a sac fly that scored a run…..then in […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
