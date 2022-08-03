ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Man charged with aggravated assault against two-year-old

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man with aggravated assault after a two-year-old was found with severe burns to both hands.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), in January troopers responded to Lehigh Valley Hospitals’ report to further investigate a two-year-old victim with severe burns to their hands.

PSP states through an investigation it was discovered that a child was burned by extremely hot water from the kitchen sink of a home in Hamilton Township. Police say the water appeared unusually hot due to a furnace issue.

The accused, David McNeese, 27, wrapped the victim’s hands in Vaseline and socks and waited to take the child to the hospital the following morning as their skin began to fall off, according to the release.

Doctors stated the victim suffered severe 2nd-degree burns. Based on the findings PSP believes McNeese held the hands of the child under the extremely hot water and failed to provide appropriate hospital care.

McNeese is charged with aggravated assault against a child and other related charges.

Hamilton Township, NJ
