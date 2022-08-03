ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xV8mW_0h3jTH5700

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man wanted in connection to a May 23 south Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a south Austin gym.

John W. Bagwell, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and accused of being involved in the shooting that killed 36-year-old Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos. Austin police previously arrested 17-year-old Juan Lopez-Espinoza in connection to the murder of Castellanos.

“Witnesses observed three suspects flee the scene of the shooting. With Bagwell apprehended, two of the three suspects are now in custody. One remains at large,” the Marshals said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: APD investigating deadly shooting in south Austin

According to a release, officials set up surveillance around a truck stop in the Monument, Colorado area after receiving information that Bagwell may be there.

Bagwell was eventually seen exiting a semi-truck parked behind the truck stop, according to Marshals; however, Bagwell and another man left in a ride-share vehicle before law enforcement could speak to him.

Officials followed the vehicle until it stopped at a business. When Bagwell got out of the vehicle, law enforcement took him into custody, according to a release.

Bagwell was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center in Colorado, and he was booked on a Texas murder warrant. He is currently waiting on extradition back to Austin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teenager charged with murder after south Austin shooting

The arrest was a joint effort between the Austin Police Department, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Colorado Springs Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Piano Tech
3d ago

Fleeing Texas and running to Colorado ain't very Smart! I guess this feller, @ 19, doesn't even know about "The Texas Seven"! 😂😂🤣🤣

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, CO
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bagwell, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Austin Police#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy