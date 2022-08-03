ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

MCT makes bus route adjustments in August

Madison County Transit is adjusting its bus schedule to be more efficient and improve the experience for riders. Beginning August 14th, the #1 Riverbend and #15 East Collinsville shuttle will have time and routing adjustments. The routes of the #2 Granite City shuttle and #4 Madison-Edwardsville will be shifted. And the #5 Tri-City Regional will have adjusted evening times.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons drop regular season road finale

The Alton River Dragons lost their final regular-season road game Friday night 9-3 in Springfield, Illinois. Alton trailed 8-0 after two innings. Kalen Reardon pitched five-plus innings of scoreless relief. Erik Broekemeier had a home run. The River Dragons play their last regular season home game Saturday night at Lloyd...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rail crossing closure in Godfrey on Monday

Rail crossing repairs are scheduled to begin in Godfrey Monday night. The crossing at Tolle Lane will be closed while Union Pacific Railroad performs routine maintenance. It will close at 7pm and is scheduled to reopen at 7pm Tuesday. Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Grandpa Gang seeks volunteers

The Grandpa Gang is recruiting. The holiday transformation of Rock Spring Park in Alton will begin in early September, and new Christmas Wonderland volunteers are always needed to help put together displays to ensure the holidays sparkle in 2022. An informational meeting for volunteers is planned for 10:30am on Tuesday at Muensterman Pavilion in Gordon Moore Park.
ALTON, IL
Pet food drive Sunday

Pet food drive Sunday

This weekend is the birth anniversary of Trinity Buel, the namesake of the local nonprofit, Trinity’s Way. In her memory, the organization is hosting a pet food drive Sunday from 10 - noon at Piasa Park in Alton. The drive will benefit the pet food pantry operated by Metro East Humane Society.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to hold National Night Out

Community policing will be on display next week when Wood River closes a portion of Ferguson Avenue and the Wood River Public Library parking lot for a National Night Out event. National Night Out started in the 1980s as an opportunity for neighbors to turn their porch lights on and talk with law enforcement and first responders on ways to keep communities safer.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.

Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge

Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police seek information on missing man

The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
WOOD RIVER, IL
Billy McAmish

Billy McAmish

Billy Dean McAMish, 85, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. Billy was born November 10, 1936 to William A. and Noma (Grimes) McAmish in Granite City, Illinois. He married Patricia Wasyluka on November 8, 1958 and celebrated 63 years together. He was...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Peter Wolf

Peter Wolf

Peter Brinton Wolf, 70, of Alton, IL formerly of Libertyville, IL passed away the 2nd of August, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Glen Carbon, IL. Peter was born August 10, 1951 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Fred and Bernice (Brinton) Wolf. Peter had a love of all sports and was an outstanding pitcher during his years at Libertyville High School. He was an avid lover of music with a massive record collection.
ALTON, IL
Loren Gunderson

Loren Gunderson

Loren H. Gunderson, 82, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with his wife of 58 years, Alice, by his side. He was born on November 22, 1940, in St. Clair County, the son of Howard and Lorna (Langreder) Gunderson. He married Alice Plegge on April 25, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL.
BETHALTO, IL
Weather
Shirley Patterson

Shirley Patterson

Shirley C. Patterson, 87, of Alton, died May 31, 2022. She was the daughter of Geraldine and Melvin Gaddy. She married Richard Patterson on Sept. 6, 1953, and he survives. Surviving also is daughter Paige Allen, son-in-law Gary Allen, grandson Casey Allen and his wife Jessica, and great grandson Eli Allen. Per her wishes, no funeral services were held and her body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine.
ALTON, IL
Rita Podner

Rita Podner

Rita A. Podner, 89, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1932 in Alton, IL the daughter of Alfred A and Minnie (Scoggins) Jacobs. Rita married Sam Podner on May 8, 1959, and he preceded her in death June 30, 2019.
ALTON, IL

