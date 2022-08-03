Read on devinenews.com
Related
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
foxsanantonio.com
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
KSAT 12
School resource officers to be placed at every Boerne ISD campus this fall
BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to put a school resource officer, or SRO, on all 12 campuses. Each SRO is a certified Texas Public Peace officer coming from Boerne city police, Fair Oaks police or the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, working full-time during school hours and after-school events.
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again
UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
KSAT 12
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
KSAT 12
‘We need to know what happened:’ OLLU professor on importance of lawsuit against DPS
SAN ANTONIO – There have been questions about why newsrooms filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety over its refusal to release records in the Robb Elementary School massacre. “The media is the fourth estate, and our job is to inform the public,” said Antoinette Winstead,...
southernillinoisnow.com
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's what locals received when they donated blood
SAN ANTONIO — Free prizes and neighborhood pride. Those are the two things officials hope will make a dramatic difference in a critical blood shortage impacting the region now. Officials with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center recently announced that procedures at some local health care providers are...
KSAT 12
‘This is unprecedented’: Arsonists responsible for 42 fires in about 3 months time, Atascosa County Sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial arsonist is on the loose in Atascosa County, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff. Investigators believe the person or people are responsible for 42 fires in roughly three months time. They say the arsonist could be connected to other fires as well, but they just don’t have enough evidence.
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead
Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is helping qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes through a Home Rehab program. Funding can be used for foundation/structural concerns, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, and/or cooling repairs, water heater, and window or door improvements. Applications can be...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
12newsnow.com
'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro. Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
KSAT 12
Massive fire at NW Side business leads to evacuation of 80 dogs at nearby facility, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A massive fire at a Northwest Side generator business prompted a large emergency response and led to the evacuations of 80 dogs at a nearby kennel. The second-alarm fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.
Police searching for suspect who walked into Culebra Meat Market with gun, grabbed cash register
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Culebra Meat Market No. 3 Saturday night. SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 10 p.m. to Culebra Meat Market #3 located at 6000 Old Pearsall Rd. Witnesses told police the suspect entered the market through...
Comments / 1