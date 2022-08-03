ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

KSAT 12

School resource officers to be placed at every Boerne ISD campus this fall

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to put a school resource officer, or SRO, on all 12 campuses. Each SRO is a certified Texas Public Peace officer coming from Boerne city police, Fair Oaks police or the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, working full-time during school hours and after-school events.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

