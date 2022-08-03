Everything voters need to know for the Tennessee primary election

Read on fox17.com
Shib
3d ago
Tennessee has a lot of voting polls set up inside churches and that's an abomination in the sight of God. However, Republican Political Christianity isn't of God. Politics is evil and responsible for the hate and divide in this country, Christ doesn't teach division or hate. We are finding more and more people are being deceived by the Republican Political Christianity which is an Evangelical Republican Political Christian Cult. If a leader of a church is into politics leave that church don't be deceived by their political doctrine.
Reply
2
Michael Andrew Mcalister
3d ago
Vote The Fake Man Of Faith Bill Lee out of office Forever!!! his voters asked for what is going on Now in Tennessee
Reply
2
Related
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
Tennessee rolls out new text option to report voter fraud
Text ‘TN’ to 45995 and you’ll receive a link that sends you to the Tennessee voter fraud text hotline. It's the latest measure in the fight against voter fraud.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
fox17.com
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Polls have closed in Thursday’s primary election, which will determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats in Tennessee. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races are also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention...
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBIR
Election Day 2022: Two federal primary elections decided in East Tennessee
WASHINGTON — As voters went to the polls on Election Day, they decided more than who they wanted to sit in their local governments. They also decided who they wanted to be their party's nominee for federal seats in the House of Representatives. There were two primary races with...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to improve its chances of picking up the seat from Democrats.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee voters have two ways to report voter fraud
On Election Day, Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections the toll-free Official Election Day Hotline and the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system. “Our office is here to help Tennesseans cast their ballot and protect the integrity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
Amendment 3: Removing criminal punishment slavery loophole in Tennessee
The Tennessee Constitution currently allows slavery "as a punishment for crime," though it technically isn't practiced.
Comments / 5