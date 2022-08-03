ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum Classic Is Not Ethereum so a Merge-Fueled Rally Won't Last: Messari

By Jimmy He
CoinDesk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners

Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Core Scientific Sold More Bitcoin in July Than It Mined

Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the world's largest bitcoin miners by hashrate, which is a measure of computing power, said it produced 1,221 bitcoins in July while selling 1,975 to pay for capital and growth expenses. The miner received a total of $44 million, or $22,000 each, according to a...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls on Lower Volume and Decreased Volatility

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell 4% on Thursday, and it is testing the trend line illustrated in Wednesday’s Market Wrap, as it dropped below $23,000 in early morning trading. Ether (ETH) declined 3% to below $1,600. BTC and ETH appear to be in a short-term downward trend, as they both have shown seven consecutive negative candles.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Indian Government Raids Director of Crypto Exchange WazirX, Freezes $8.1M

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director of WazirX, a trading platform that is based in Mumbai. The Indian agency is investigating several fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. WazirX "actively assisted around 16...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem

Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
SOFTWARE
CoinDesk

The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge

CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Pool#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Etc#Gpu
CoinDesk

Move Over, Ethereum – Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Apps, Too

While market analysts have been panicking about crypto winter, Bitcoin developers have been quietly building more apps. According to a report by Arcane Research, the Lightning Network in particular has developed a diverse ecosystem of over 100 apps across at least 20 categories. Lightning strikes. Earlier this year, Lightning’s user...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says

As much as 6.8% of the people in Spain have invested in crypto at some point, driven mainly by the hope of profit and faith in the underlying technology, according to a survey by the country’s securities markets regulator. The CNMV's study follows a crackdown on crypto ads announced...
WORLD
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Voyager Digital to Reopen Cash Withdrawals Next Week

Crypto-lender Voyager Digital said Friday it plans to "restore access" to cash deposits on Aug. 11, the company's first step in returning up to $270 million in fiat currency to its customers. The plan comes after Voyager, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, gained court approval Thursday to honor customers'...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
CoinDesk

Crypto's No-Fun Hack Week

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One of the biggest challenges to the mainstreaming of crypto is the propensity for novel protocols to be exploited. This week, the Nomad bridge was drained of some $200 million while another vulnerability led to more than 10,000 wallets (largely but not exclusively holding Solana's SOL) being attacked. NLW looks at what happens and what the industry thinks the lessons are.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What Is Magic Eden? How to Get Started on the NFT Marketplace

Magic Eden is the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, a blockchain that rivals Ethereum. It lets you sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique crypto tokens that usually bear a pointer to a piece of digital art or music or an in-game collectible. The company announced on Aug. 2,...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

DeFi Protocol Voltz Could Bring 150% Interest Rate on Ether Deposits

The leading smart-contract blockchain Ethereum's supposedly bullish "Merge" – a key milestone in its historic shift to a more environmentally friendly system – will likely happen in September. Already, crypto traders are mapping out how they’re going to play it from an investment perspective. And blockchain protocols are...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Block Beats Q2 Estimates but Bitcoin Revenues Fall

Fintech and digital payments giant Block, formerly Square, reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' average estimates, but its bitcoin-related revenue fell. Total revenue for the quarter was $4.4 billion, compared with the $4.3 billion that analysts were expecting on average according to FactSet. Revenue fell 6.6% from the second quarter a year ago, driven by a decrease in bitcoin revenue, the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

How to Get Into Seed Club, the ‘Y Combinator of Web3'

Applications are open to join the next round of Web3’s version of Y Combinator. Seed Club, like the popular tech startup accelerator, runs a multi-week mentorship program to help fledgling organizations and communities find their footing. The difference is Seed Club “invests” only in projects built around cryptographic tokens and, well, those aren’t really “investments” at all.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

The Price for Crypto’s Recovery: A New Narrative

In these tough times, a bit of historical perspective is useful. Let’s talk about Mt. Gox. After the February 2014 collapse of the Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange, the conventional wisdom was that its creditors, most of them retail users of the online trading platform, would be left with a pittance. Some 750,000 of customers’ bitcoins were missing, a pool that was then worth around $473 million and continuing to fall as the bitcoin market was contracting.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy