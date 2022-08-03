Ethereum Classic Is Not Ethereum so a Merge-Fueled Rally Won't Last: Messari

Read on www.coindesk.com
What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners
Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
First Mover Asia: Crypto's ‘Learn-on-the-Fly’ Ethos on Display as Bridge Hack Damage Reaches $2B
Prices: Neither bitcoin nor ether got much of a boost from the news of a move deeper into cryptocurrencies by the giant traditional money manager BlackRock (BLK). But Coinbase (COIN) shares sure got a boost, rocketing higher in what looked like a short squeeze. Insights: Vulnerabilities of cross-chain bridges have...
Core Scientific Sold More Bitcoin in July Than It Mined
Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the world's largest bitcoin miners by hashrate, which is a measure of computing power, said it produced 1,221 bitcoins in July while selling 1,975 to pay for capital and growth expenses. The miner received a total of $44 million, or $22,000 each, according to a...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls on Lower Volume and Decreased Volatility
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell 4% on Thursday, and it is testing the trend line illustrated in Wednesday’s Market Wrap, as it dropped below $23,000 in early morning trading. Ether (ETH) declined 3% to below $1,600. BTC and ETH appear to be in a short-term downward trend, as they both have shown seven consecutive negative candles.
Indian Government Raids Director of Crypto Exchange WazirX, Freezes $8.1M
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director of WazirX, a trading platform that is based in Mumbai. The Indian agency is investigating several fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. WazirX "actively assisted around 16...
Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem
Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge
CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
Move Over, Ethereum – Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Apps, Too
While market analysts have been panicking about crypto winter, Bitcoin developers have been quietly building more apps. According to a report by Arcane Research, the Lightning Network in particular has developed a diverse ecosystem of over 100 apps across at least 20 categories. Lightning strikes. Earlier this year, Lightning’s user...
Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says
As much as 6.8% of the people in Spain have invested in crypto at some point, driven mainly by the hope of profit and faith in the underlying technology, according to a survey by the country’s securities markets regulator. The CNMV's study follows a crackdown on crypto ads announced...
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Has Received Several Purchase Offers Higher Than FTX’s: Report
Crypto lender Voyager Digital has already received multiple bids to buy it that are higher than the one from the FTX exchange and its sister firm Alameda, Voyager’s attorney said in court Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report. Voyager Digital got the other offers after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX offered...
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital to Reopen Cash Withdrawals Next Week
Crypto-lender Voyager Digital said Friday it plans to "restore access" to cash deposits on Aug. 11, the company's first step in returning up to $270 million in fiat currency to its customers. The plan comes after Voyager, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, gained court approval Thursday to honor customers'...
Crypto's No-Fun Hack Week
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One of the biggest challenges to the mainstreaming of crypto is the propensity for novel protocols to be exploited. This week, the Nomad bridge was drained of some $200 million while another vulnerability led to more than 10,000 wallets (largely but not exclusively holding Solana's SOL) being attacked. NLW looks at what happens and what the industry thinks the lessons are.
What Is Magic Eden? How to Get Started on the NFT Marketplace
Magic Eden is the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, a blockchain that rivals Ethereum. It lets you sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique crypto tokens that usually bear a pointer to a piece of digital art or music or an in-game collectible. The company announced on Aug. 2,...
DeFi Protocol Voltz Could Bring 150% Interest Rate on Ether Deposits
The leading smart-contract blockchain Ethereum's supposedly bullish "Merge" – a key milestone in its historic shift to a more environmentally friendly system – will likely happen in September. Already, crypto traders are mapping out how they’re going to play it from an investment perspective. And blockchain protocols are...
Block Beats Q2 Estimates but Bitcoin Revenues Fall
Fintech and digital payments giant Block, formerly Square, reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' average estimates, but its bitcoin-related revenue fell. Total revenue for the quarter was $4.4 billion, compared with the $4.3 billion that analysts were expecting on average according to FactSet. Revenue fell 6.6% from the second quarter a year ago, driven by a decrease in bitcoin revenue, the company said.
How to Get Into Seed Club, the ‘Y Combinator of Web3'
Applications are open to join the next round of Web3’s version of Y Combinator. Seed Club, like the popular tech startup accelerator, runs a multi-week mentorship program to help fledgling organizations and communities find their footing. The difference is Seed Club “invests” only in projects built around cryptographic tokens and, well, those aren’t really “investments” at all.
The Price for Crypto’s Recovery: A New Narrative
In these tough times, a bit of historical perspective is useful. Let’s talk about Mt. Gox. After the February 2014 collapse of the Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange, the conventional wisdom was that its creditors, most of them retail users of the online trading platform, would be left with a pittance. Some 750,000 of customers’ bitcoins were missing, a pool that was then worth around $473 million and continuing to fall as the bitcoin market was contracting.
In Crypto Winter, Jesse Powell’s Pirate-King Leadership Style Might Be the New Normal
It seemed like the perfect recipe for a major blowback. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell ruffled feathers in June after a New York Times article detailed a “corporate culture war” raging at the cryptocurrency exchange and his subsequent doubling down, in which he criticized the “woke activist movement” and told unhappy employees to quit.
