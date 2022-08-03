Digital-first home healthcare firm Cera has secured $320 million in funding to expand the number of patients it can care for. The company, which operates in the United Kingdom and Germany, said it plans to increase its patient base from about 15,000 to 100,000, according to an Aug. 4 post on its LinkedIn page. The investment will also allow it to grow its nursing, telehealth and prescription delivery services, both in the U.K. and internationally, it said in the post.

