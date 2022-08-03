Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Former CEO makes $3M bet on CHS turnaround
Wayne Smith, former CEO and current executive chairman of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has bought 1 million shares of CHS this month, according to a disclosure filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Smith made the buy when the hospital operator's share price dipped. The transactions, which occurred...
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
Digital health startup Calibrate cuts 24% of staff
A year after raising $100 million, weight loss-focused digital health startup Calibrate has laid off 24 percent of its employees. "As a result of the restructuring, the company extends its runway and accelerates its path to profitability," a Calibrate spokesperson emailed Becker's. The move affected 156 of the company's 652...
Sutter Health posts $51M operating loss in Q2
Sutter Health reported a year-over-year decline in revenues in the second quarter of this year, and the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system ended the period with a loss, according to unaudited financial documents. Six things to know:. 1. Sutter's operating revenues totaled $3.49 billion in the second quarter of this year,...
How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:. Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter....
Healthcare added 70K jobs in July
Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services...
4 in 10 Americans cut spending to cover healthcare costs
Four in 10 Americans have delayed or skipped healthcare treatments in the last six months due to rising healthcare costs, according to an Aug. 4 report from Gallup. According to the report, about 98 million Americans were forced to take extraordinary measures to afford healthcare, including trimming household expenses or borrowing money. Over half of adults in households earning less than $48,000 a year reported cutting spending. In households earning at least $180,000, about 19 percent have cut costs to afford healthcare.
UK home healthcare company Cera lands $320M in funding
Digital-first home healthcare firm Cera has secured $320 million in funding to expand the number of patients it can care for. The company, which operates in the United Kingdom and Germany, said it plans to increase its patient base from about 15,000 to 100,000, according to an Aug. 4 post on its LinkedIn page. The investment will also allow it to grow its nursing, telehealth and prescription delivery services, both in the U.K. and internationally, it said in the post.
How US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals fared with CMS star ratings this year
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 28, and 12 of U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating. Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating:. 1. Mayo...
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
Allscripts CEO eyes new life sciences, payer acquisitions
Allscripts will focus on payers and life sciences companies after selling its hospital and large physician practices division, CEO Rick Poulton announced in an earnings call Aug. 4. Five things to know:. Allscripts is seeking acquisitions that increase its payer and life sciences work with its Veradigm business. Allscripts will...
Amwell revenue up 7% to $64.5M
Amwell reported a second quarter revenue of $64.5 million, up 7 percent from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's subscription revenue increased by 10 percent to $29.6 million from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's total active providers grew to 103,500, up 46 percent...
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
8 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 29. 1. Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, will serve as interim chief nursing officer at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. 2. Deborah Graces, BSN, was selected as the next president of SSM...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 1:. 1. Stephanie Conners was named president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System. 2. Kim Hodgkinson was named senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 3....
Viewpoint: CMS' health equity plans lack key details
CMS in April released a plan to revamp its approach to equitable healthcare, but it has not provided enough details on how it will address critical barriers that may occur during implementation, Janelle Alleyne and Stefanie Doyle wrote in an opinion piece in Bloomberg Law on Aug. 5. Ms. Alleyne...
