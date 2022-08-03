Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge to close temporarily beginning Monday

Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
I crossed the California border to hike the deepest lake in the US, Crater Lake National Park
Strolling past the visitor center at Crater Lake National Park toward Rim Trail, a wide, easy path that curls along the southwestern edge of the famous water feature, I felt ready to get my first eyeful of one of the world’s most astounding lakes. I had seen the photos...
Alaska Aims to Regain Wildlife Management Authority from Feds on Kenai National Refuge
Alaska has been in a tug-of-war with federal agencies over wildlife management for decades. In the most recent struggle, the state asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on July 5 to reconsider a previous decision and return wildlife management decisions in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge to local agencies.
Nev. landowners say they’ve begun razing wildlife refuge dam
Fish and Wildlife Service officials failed Saturday to dissuade Nevada landowners from their planned demolition of an earthen dam at the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge but did not intervene to stop initial work. Ministerio Roca Solida founder Victor Fuentes revealed Tuesday that he began dredging a channel across public...
9 mistakes you're making when visiting national parks, according to a former park ranger of 37 years
Former national park ranger Tom Haraden's seen visitors make tons of mistakes on the job, from not packing enough water to forgetting the bear spray.
Montana pickup truck driver hits family in Glacier National Park, kills 2 with shotgun
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Redwood National and State Parks will no longer let you hike to Hyperion, the world’s tallest tree
Visitors to Hyperion now face a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Alaska conservationists determined to revive wood bison herds
For centuries, the Athabascan people of Alaska relied on wood bison for survival. That is until the species, deemed by the National Park Service as the largest terrestrial animal in North America, disappeared in the early 1900s. So when a small herd of wood bison was discovered in a remote...
It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.
Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO
Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Human remains were recovered from the receding waters of Lake Mead for the fifth time this year, National Park Service officials said. National Park Service rangers received an emergency call reporting the discovery of "human skeletal remains" at Swim Beach in the Leake Mead National Recreation Area at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the agency said in a statement.
Mosquito spraying planned for areas in Summit County the week of Aug. 8
Summit County Public Health's Environmental Health Division will be spraying for mosquitos in areas around the county this week. Spraying will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and continue until completed. In the event of bad weather, the spray schedule may be modified. ...
Human remains discovered in Lake Mead for fourth time as drought causes shoreline to retreat
Skeletal human remains were discovered on the edge of Lake Mead, marking the fourth discovery of its kind since May as the lake's water level drops.
Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming
A federal judge in Montana has halted two large coal mining projects in Wyoming and Montana for the second time after he ruled the Bureau of Land Management has continued to disregard environmental impacts and ignored presenting Congressionally required alternatives. The ruling could affect access to as many as 6 billion tons of coal that […] The post Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming appeared first on Daily Montanan.
