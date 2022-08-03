Lawsuit challenging ballot language for Portland charter reform measure dismissed on technicality

Read on www.oregonlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Readers respond: Reject massive charter amendment
Edward Hershey calls the Portland charter-reform proposal confusing and unwieldy. (“Portland voters shouldn’t fall for a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ charter reform proposal,” July 31). He understates. Voters face a massive document with too little order and too little sense. Just take a look at the Charter Review Commission Report from June 25.
Clackamas County again under fire for election issues
Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor's race. County officials say they noticed the error on Thursday and worked quickly to correct it.
EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland
The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
WWEEK
If a Lawsuit Strikes Down Charter Review Measure, City Hall Is Mulling What to Do in the Aftermath
Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps tells WW there are internal discussions happening among City Council offices about whether to reassemble reforms to Portland government if a judge strikes down the measure set to appear on ballots in November. “Do we respond to it? Do we break it up into different...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local politicians: Pay attention to your future voters (commentary)
I never met a local elected official until my sophomore year of high school. The unfortunate reality is that many people my age will never get to do so. I had to hunt for an opportunity to speak with Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty about perspectives of local high schoolers. As...
Clackamas County elections office resends voter pamphlets after error
New voter pamphlets are headed to 3,800 Oregon City households after Clackamas County’s elections office mailed ones without information about the Aug. 23 special election for mayor. The mistake is the latest in a series under Clerk Sherry Hall, whose office took nearly four weeks to tally results in...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Newspaper corrections for Aug. 7, 2022
A letter to the editor in the July 31 Opinion section erroneously said that overdoses have increased in Portland at a rate above the national average. The figures are actually for overdose deaths in all of Oregon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Washington Attorney General Announces Settlement for Service Members Who Lost Towed Vehicles
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a court order on Wednesday requiring a Clark County towing company to pay military service members damages for illegally selling their vehicles at auction. The company, Chuck’s Towing, based in Washougal, will also be required to implement policies to ensure similar actions do...
Gaps in police training hinder response to Indigenous cases
Brian Dubray, chief of police at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Police Department, appreciates the efforts underway in Oregon to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons and is happy to play a role in those efforts. But he knows they’re not enough. For one,...
In contrast to green image, Portland continues using weedkiller Roundup in parks
The city of Portland continues to spray the weedkiller Roundup across its 11,600-acre park system. That’s even though a committee of cancer scientists with the World Health Organization determined that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The state of California concluded that it is. And Roundup’s maker has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits filed by home gardeners and others – many who say they’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma due to decades of use.
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Editorial: An improved heat wave response, but gaps remain
On most every front, the response by Multnomah County, the city of Portland and their contract partners to last month’s heat wave was leaps and bounds an improvement over their confused and uncoordinated actions during the deadly 2021 heat dome. This time around, callers seeking information from 211 were...
kptv.com
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
Eater
Voodoo Doughnut Workers File for a Second Union Election
Employees of one of Portland’s most famous brands, Voodoo Doughnut, have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the latest step in a years-long fight for better working conditions and higher wages. The Old Town workers hope to hold an in-person election toward the end of the month.
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student not afraid to speak up for social justice
In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
Oregon man faces new charges for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
A Happy Valley man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is facing new charges, according to court documents.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0