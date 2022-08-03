ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Community shows love for victims of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ss3R_0h3jSW2Z00

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WHO) — The Cedar Falls community is remembering the Schmidt family, who lost three members in a senseless killing at Maquoketa Caves State Park in July . Just one little boy survived.

“Our hearts are beyond broken, and our lives shattered to pieces. We go on for Arlo, to love and support him,” said Renita Smith, the aunt of Tyler Schmidt.

The city held a celebration of life ceremony Tuesday night for Sarah, Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula. Their son, nine-year-old Arlo, survived.

Several family members spoke to the crowd, saying the Schmidts were lovers of the outdoors and big family people.

Arlo was not there, but Cedar Falls’ mayor Rob Green says they hope this is something he can look back on when he’s older.

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground murder?

“This is for 10 years, 15 years, 20 years down the road when he watches this. Arlo, speaking to you as potentially a 20-year-old, maybe a 30-year-old, I want you to know how much your community loves you,” said Green.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $270,000 for a trust fund in Arlo’s name.

Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have said they don’t know what cause 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin to open fire on the family, who was sleeping in their tent just 75 yards from Sherwin’s own tent.

None of the witnesses interviewed by authorities recalled Sherwin interacting with any of the Schmidts during the camping trip. “There was nothing that we can that we can establish that precipitated anything other than just the random proximity.”

Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was found in the woods nearby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Railroad bridge to Iowa

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction

A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
LONE TREE, IA
KCRG.com

Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
KGLO News

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice

It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Schmidts#Gofundme
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River

A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Health Services seeking information after separate biting incidents

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Department is seeking public assistance in finding two animals involved in biting incidents and verifying their health status and vaccination history. On Tuesday, August 2nd, at around 7:30 pm, there was a biting incident involving a cat in the 2300 block of Queen...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
FARLEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.1 KHAK

One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo

Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
WATERLOO, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCCI.com

Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
PALO, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy