Community shows love for victims of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WHO) — The Cedar Falls community is remembering the Schmidt family, who lost three members in a senseless killing at Maquoketa Caves State Park in July . Just one little boy survived.

“Our hearts are beyond broken, and our lives shattered to pieces. We go on for Arlo, to love and support him,” said Renita Smith, the aunt of Tyler Schmidt.

The city held a celebration of life ceremony Tuesday night for Sarah, Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula. Their son, nine-year-old Arlo, survived.

Several family members spoke to the crowd, saying the Schmidts were lovers of the outdoors and big family people.

Arlo was not there, but Cedar Falls’ mayor Rob Green says they hope this is something he can look back on when he’s older.

“This is for 10 years, 15 years, 20 years down the road when he watches this. Arlo, speaking to you as potentially a 20-year-old, maybe a 30-year-old, I want you to know how much your community loves you,” said Green.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $270,000 for a trust fund in Arlo’s name.

Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have said they don’t know what cause 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin to open fire on the family, who was sleeping in their tent just 75 yards from Sherwin’s own tent.

None of the witnesses interviewed by authorities recalled Sherwin interacting with any of the Schmidts during the camping trip. “There was nothing that we can that we can establish that precipitated anything other than just the random proximity.”

Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was found in the woods nearby.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.