ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football's Lannden Zanders forced to quit because of injuries

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

Injuries have forced Clemson safety Lannden Zanders to quit football.

Zanders made an announcement Wednesday on social media that he had three shoulder surgeries during the span of a year. He played in all 14 games as a freshman on Clemson's 2019 ACC championship and College Football Playoffs team.

"I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from playing the game I love,” Zanders wrote on Twitter. "... I’ve given everything I’ve had to the program and I’ll give everything I have to support my brothers on the team in a new way while I work on finishing my degree. Coach (Dabo) Swinney always says committing to Clemson is a lifetime decision, and even away from the field, I will be a Clemson Tiger for life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzMWB_0h3jSV9q00

Zanders played through a torn labrum in 2020 and suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the 2021 season. He was an early enrollee in January 2019.

More Clemson football

As a senior at Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, he had five interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. Zanders was a first-team all-conference player who also scored eight touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Entering Friday's start of preseason practice, Zanders was behind All-ACC player  Andrew Mukuba and junior R.J. Mickens at strong safety.

"While I've worked hard with our trainers and doctors to return to the field," Zanders wrote. "I just do not believe I am physically able to be the kind of player I have always prided myself on being. Though I am disappointed I will not play football again, I leave the game with no regrets.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's Lannden Zanders forced to quit because of injuries

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

2022 High School Football Preview Dorman

2021 was a bit of a disappointing season, at least by Dorman standards. The Cavaliers finished what turned out to be Coach Dave Gutshall’s 29th, and final season at Dorman with a 4-6 record. The final four losses for the Cavs were all by 7 points or less so they were very competitive, but struggled to close out games. The season ended with a 41-35 loss to T.L. Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
ROEBUCK, SC
WYFF4.com

Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring

CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
WJCL

Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina

LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Football#American Football#Crest High School
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy