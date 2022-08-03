Injuries have forced Clemson safety Lannden Zanders to quit football.

Zanders made an announcement Wednesday on social media that he had three shoulder surgeries during the span of a year. He played in all 14 games as a freshman on Clemson's 2019 ACC championship and College Football Playoffs team.

"I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from playing the game I love,” Zanders wrote on Twitter. "... I’ve given everything I’ve had to the program and I’ll give everything I have to support my brothers on the team in a new way while I work on finishing my degree. Coach (Dabo) Swinney always says committing to Clemson is a lifetime decision, and even away from the field, I will be a Clemson Tiger for life.”

Zanders played through a torn labrum in 2020 and suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the 2021 season. He was an early enrollee in January 2019.

More Clemson football

As a senior at Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, he had five interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. Zanders was a first-team all-conference player who also scored eight touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Entering Friday's start of preseason practice, Zanders was behind All-ACC player Andrew Mukuba and junior R.J. Mickens at strong safety.

"While I've worked hard with our trainers and doctors to return to the field," Zanders wrote. "I just do not believe I am physically able to be the kind of player I have always prided myself on being. Though I am disappointed I will not play football again, I leave the game with no regrets.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's Lannden Zanders forced to quit because of injuries