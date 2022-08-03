ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A day in the life of Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla Rossi

By Destiny Johnson
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Writer blends fantasy and reality

The glowing green amulet pulsed with magic in her character’s hand as he paused. But it was 1 a.m., and Ava Rapport had to close her laptop because she had school in the morning. She dreamed of what her character would do next. A 15-year-old freshman from Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Oregonian

From violin to electric guitar, a Portland teen’s journey in personal growth

Gabriella Wong learned to play the violin when she was just 4 years old. At first, her bowing sounded like screaming cats, her mom said. Gabby, who was raised in Portland, kept practicing and eventually joined the Metropolitan Youth Symphony when she was in sixth grade. Ultimately, after 13 years, she decided to switch her focus to instruments she was more passionate about, such as the viola and guitar.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Voracious reader finds escape through fantasy writing

Kalia Yee has had many hobbies in her life, including piano, competitive swimming and volleyball. But there’s one that has remained a constant: reading. Kalia, 15, began her reading journey in a peculiar way. “It all started in second grade,” the Salem-Keizer Early College High School freshman said. “I...
SALEM, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Aug 5-7, 2022

Don't let the weekend pass you by without squeezing in some plans from the following cheap and easy options we've humbly presented here, including the Obon Fest, the Washington Park Summer Festival, the Unique Markets Summer Pop-Up, and the epic conclusion of the Middle-earth Film Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Keizer, OR
The Oregonian

Self-taught artist uses creativity to spread love

With the help of ancient Roman gladiators and the Mona Lisa, 16-year-old Madi Lietz found her passion for art. In Madi’s sixth grade history class, students were required to create projects about their lessons on the ancient world. Madi drew gladiators with colored pencils for her history project. Not...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Third-generation multimedia student learns on the cheap

In an industry where the flashiest cameras and the most expensive editing software distinguishes professionals from pipe dreamers, Beni Marquez is determined to beat the best of the best photographers — but on a budget. A love for photography and film has been with Beni, 16, for his entire...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Burmese cuisine is getting its due

Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Rupaul
Person
Bram Stoker
Pamplin Media Group

'Food Cart Pod' opens on Powell Blvd in Brooklyn

A new food cart pod, months in preparation, is finally open, and with more space to rent, on Powell Boulevard. A new Food Cart Pod called "Brooklyn Eats", decorated with colorful balloons, has opened at the corner of S.E. 9th Avenue on Powell Boulevard. With all the new apartment buildings under construction in Brooklyn, the market for food variety is expanding in Brooklyn. Colorful circles and swirls along the walls and edges of the cart space draw attention, and were done by a local artist known as "Klutch."
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Clown
The Oregonian

Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast

Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland

Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Oregonian

Redefining inner strength with boxing gloves

In the basement of the Multnomah Athletic Club, a trainer pushes Max Decker to do his wall walks faster. He’s tired, but forces himself to pick up the pace — not only for his trainer, but for himself. It’s a scenario that repeats itself often for Max, a...
PORTLAND, OR
vegoutmag.com

Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close

The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy