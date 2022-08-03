A day in the life of Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla Rossi

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Writer blends fantasy and reality
The glowing green amulet pulsed with magic in her character’s hand as he paused. But it was 1 a.m., and Ava Rapport had to close her laptop because she had school in the morning. She dreamed of what her character would do next. A 15-year-old freshman from Forest Grove...
From violin to electric guitar, a Portland teen’s journey in personal growth
Gabriella Wong learned to play the violin when she was just 4 years old. At first, her bowing sounded like screaming cats, her mom said. Gabby, who was raised in Portland, kept practicing and eventually joined the Metropolitan Youth Symphony when she was in sixth grade. Ultimately, after 13 years, she decided to switch her focus to instruments she was more passionate about, such as the viola and guitar.
Voracious reader finds escape through fantasy writing
Kalia Yee has had many hobbies in her life, including piano, competitive swimming and volleyball. But there’s one that has remained a constant: reading. Kalia, 15, began her reading journey in a peculiar way. “It all started in second grade,” the Salem-Keizer Early College High School freshman said. “I...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Aug 5-7, 2022
Don't let the weekend pass you by without squeezing in some plans from the following cheap and easy options we've humbly presented here, including the Obon Fest, the Washington Park Summer Festival, the Unique Markets Summer Pop-Up, and the epic conclusion of the Middle-earth Film Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask...
Self-taught artist uses creativity to spread love
With the help of ancient Roman gladiators and the Mona Lisa, 16-year-old Madi Lietz found her passion for art. In Madi’s sixth grade history class, students were required to create projects about their lessons on the ancient world. Madi drew gladiators with colored pencils for her history project. Not...
Movie inspires student’s passion for journalism; experience seals the deal
Inspiration comes in strange places for Ellen Dong. The McMinnville High School junior discovered a love for media by reading and watching the news, with a bit of added influence from a movie she recently watched. An English teacher assigned his students to review anything they wanted, and Ellen, 17,...
Third-generation multimedia student learns on the cheap
In an industry where the flashiest cameras and the most expensive editing software distinguishes professionals from pipe dreamers, Beni Marquez is determined to beat the best of the best photographers — but on a budget. A love for photography and film has been with Beni, 16, for his entire...
Burmese cuisine is getting its due
Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
WWEEK
Portland Documentarian Reed Harkness Explores His Half-Brother’s Childhood in “Sam Now”
Before little brother Sam was Reed Harkness’ documentary subject, he was his movie star. In a series of annual short films captured by Reed’s Super 8 camera, Sam’s onscreen persona developed into the Blue Panther: a squirrely, charismatic teenage hero in a wetsuit and a lucha libre mask.
Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland
Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
Pamplin Media Group
'Food Cart Pod' opens on Powell Blvd in Brooklyn
A new food cart pod, months in preparation, is finally open, and with more space to rent, on Powell Boulevard. A new Food Cart Pod called "Brooklyn Eats", decorated with colorful balloons, has opened at the corner of S.E. 9th Avenue on Powell Boulevard. With all the new apartment buildings under construction in Brooklyn, the market for food variety is expanding in Brooklyn. Colorful circles and swirls along the walls and edges of the cart space draw attention, and were done by a local artist known as "Klutch."
Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast
Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
Eater
Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland
Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
Beer, food stars Whitney Burnside, Doug Adams to open Grand Fir brewery, supper club in SE Portland
One is among Oregon’s most well-known and respected brewers. The other is a celebrated Portland restaurateur and “Top Chef” finalist. Now, the wife and husband team of Whitney Burnside and Doug Adams will team up in their first professional endeavor together: opening Grand Fir Brewing in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
‘I got bones’: Collection helps teen find place in family
Courtnie Wilson was riding four wheelers with their uncle and cousin during a vacation in Idaho, passing through sand dunes next to a cattle ranch, when they spotted a pile of bones peeking through the sand. They immediately knew they needed to stop for a closer look. So they scooped...
Redefining inner strength with boxing gloves
In the basement of the Multnomah Athletic Club, a trainer pushes Max Decker to do his wall walks faster. He’s tired, but forces himself to pick up the pace — not only for his trainer, but for himself. It’s a scenario that repeats itself often for Max, a...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Oregon’s largest wildfire; what 90s TV show is back?
A rising number of Oregonians suspected of dying from hot weather, an interesting political contribution, Confederate shirts appearing at a campaign event, the return of a 90s-era TV show and fun recognition for a Portland business. Those are just some of the biggest news stories from the week that was.
vegoutmag.com
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
