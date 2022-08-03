A day in the life of Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla Rossi

A new food cart pod, months in preparation, is finally open, and with more space to rent, on Powell Boulevard. A new Food Cart Pod called "Brooklyn Eats", decorated with colorful balloons, has opened at the corner of S.E. 9th Avenue on Powell Boulevard. With all the new apartment buildings under construction in Brooklyn, the market for food variety is expanding in Brooklyn. Colorful circles and swirls along the walls and edges of the cart space draw attention, and were done by a local artist known as "Klutch."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO