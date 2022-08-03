NOPD officer booked on DWI charges after crashing police unit in Warehouse District

KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO