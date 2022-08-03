Terry Saban tweaks rule, will build 19th Habitat house

Read on www.al.com
Alabama CB battle more than 3-man race as Saban, Golding name 3 more contenders
Without a quarterback competition, a few other positional battles are getting the attention this August in Tuscaloosa. Chief among them: The Alabama cornerbacks and it has all the elements from a high-profile transfer, a former five-star from the Birmingham area and young talent. To begin, the Crimson Tide return the...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Deconstructing Nick Saban’s interesting use of the word rebuilding
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has a way with words. It’s one of his many talents, and I, for one, have always been here for it. His linguistic skill set, his ability to string sentences together in interesting ways in service of his mission at the moment, will be one of the more enduring aspects of his legacy.
Alabama DC Pete Golding talks DUI arrest and ‘consequences for making bad decisions’
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was candid in his Sunday response to a question about his February DUI arrest. Meeting local reporters for the first time since and the only time this season, Golding spoke about the responsibility he had as a leader and reinforcing the message they send to players on a daily basis.
A-List No. 12: Bama commit Ryqueze McElderry loves being a lineman
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Ryqueze McElderry had fun being a top football recruit in Alabama. He has fun every Friday night getting ready to strap it on for the Anniston Bulldogs.
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
Alabama’s Bill O’Brien talks positional battles, getting fired from NFL job
The first and only news conference with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien comes Sunday morning. A year worth of questions are going to be answered so refresh the page for the latest from Tuscaloosa. -- He opened by saying this is a top-notch job and he’s happy to be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban addresses Alabama injuries, including 1 to key offensive starter
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting ready for the 2022 season, one in which they’ll be favored to win the national title. But, as fall camp continues, the Tide are dealing with a few injuries, though Saban doesn’t sound too concerned about them. On Sunday,...
As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs
Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Bill O’Brien made ‘commitment’ to Nick Saban despite NFL opportunities
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Sunday addressed why he returned for a second season with the Tide despite potential NFL opportunities opening this past offseason. “I made a commitment to Coach Saban,” O’Brien said. “Those things come up relative to what your role is in different programs, where...
wbrc.com
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
UAB fall practice report: Running backs building depth; defensive line forming
The UAB football team wrapped up its fifth practice of fall camp Friday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. It was a more seasonal-like day with temperatures and humidity rising throughout practice. Here are some observations from the limited access...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
