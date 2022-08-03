ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

TABOR refund checks are in the mail. Here's how a Pueblo legislator helped make it happen

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
Colorado taxpayers would have already gotten big returns under the state’s controversial Taxpayers' Bill of Rights in spring 2023, but Senate Bill 233, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, expedited the refunds to this summer.

Pueblo state Sen. Nick Hinrichsen was one of the co-sponsors of the bill that restructured the refunds, which was passed this spring.

Individuals will receive $750, and people who filed jointly will get $1,500.

“It gets relief to people now when they need it most and when it has the most purchasing power … It couldn’t come at a better time,” Hinrichsen said at the third refund check press conference Wednesday.

Polis said most Coloradans should expect to receive their refund checks by the end of the month. People who filed state income taxes by June 30 should receive their check by Sept. 30; those who received an extension and file state income taxes by the Oct. 17 deadline should have their checks mailed no later than Jan. 31. Filers will not receive a refund until after they've filed their taxes.

Many Democrats, including Hinrichsen, have said that TABOR, which limits government spending in Colorado based on inflation and population growth and requires the government to refund excess revenue back to the taxpayers, should be repealed.

“But as long as we have TABOR, I do want us to be thoughtful about how that is administered in a way that is as fair as possible,” Hinrichsen told The Chieftain. “I think we had an opportunity to do that this year.”

State Rep. Lindsey Daugherty (D-Arvada) said the state’s $2.7 billion surplus revenue came from strong job growth and closing tax loopholes on corporations and wealthy individuals.

The refund checks will be issued to adults over the age of 18 who lived in Colorado for all of 2021.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached by email awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter @annalynnfrey.

Comments / 7

Gene Perkins
3d ago

This article proves democrats are thieves! Plantation owners, they never let go of slavery even today. Not your money, the state will take and put it to no use at all!

Reply
4
