Basketball Jones Hoop Camps return to where it all began
By Ray Hamill — Basketball Jones Hoop Camps will return to where it all began next week, with a week-long camp scheduled to take place at Redway Elementary School. And in the spirit of camps founder Gene Cotter, the camp will be offered free of charge for anyone unable to afford it, while all funds raised will go toward building basketball facilities in the area.
Former H-DNL standout reunites with former coach at CR
By Ray Hamill — Just a few days into preseason practice, the College of the Redwoods football team got a big boost this week with a former local standout returning to the area to play for the team. Chase “Biscuit” Steubing, who starred for the Eureka Loggers in 2018...
12 Best Things to Do in Eureka, California
It’s no surprise that the definition of “eureka” is “a cry of joy or satisfaction when one finds or discovers something,” as the city of Eureka, California, is sure to bring a lot of joy to anyone who visits. With so many unique things to...
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Humboldt’s Big Play
This is the first installment in a two-part series that will highlight views for Humboldt’s best path forward in the cannabis industry. Regardless of your take on cannabis as a profession, our area is heavily reliant on farming revenues and we have a collective interest in preserving this important driver of economic prosperity in our region.
EUREKA ELECTIONS: Meet Some Candidates for the November General Election! Bergel Announces Bid for Mayor, Castellano Launches Reelection Campaign, Three Additional Candidates Vie for Council Seats
I know, we just did this song and dance a month or two ago with county offices, but this November’s General Election will be all about city offices. The City of Eureka, for example, has three seats on the City Council that will be up for a vote as well as the mayorship.
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Six Rivers NF Lists More Fires] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
Best of Humboldt 2022
It's been a bit of a circus and not always in the good Britney Spears comeback album way. No matter what you do, making it work these days requires being a bit of a ringmaster. The winners of this year's Best of Humboldt have honed their skills wrangling cats, juggling, highwire balancing and jumping through hoops. And now, with the help of our readers, who nominated and voted for their favorites, the Journal gets to shine a spotlight on the winning local people, places, arts and entertainment, products and makers, services and celebrations. And that's the fun part — a little carnival barking for the acts we want to see flourishing into the future. Step right up and see this year's champions!
Over 500 Acres Burning Around Willow Creek This Evening as Latest Info on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Released
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. WATERMAN: Approx. 75 acres. Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4. CEDAR: Approx 80 acres. Hose lay around fire. Multiple resources on-scene,...
Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Harper Motors Purchases Eureka’s Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Dealership From Lithia
After more than a century of selling cars and trucks in Eureka, the Harper family is expanding its already impressive line of vehicle brands with the purchase of one of the region’s largest dealerships: the Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT franchise on South Broadway in Eureka. The Harpers,...
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
Motorcyclist Receives Serious Injuries in Eureka Crash Yesterday
A little after 7 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle near at the intersection of 5th and R in Eureka. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured. According to information coming over the scanner, he likely has a broken leg and in addition had back pain. According to one...
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
Arcata Man Previously Arrested for Cocaine Trafficking Now Arrested For Human Trafficking, Says DTF
On Tuesday May 5 , 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) arrested Javier Akeem Ruiz-Keyes (30 years old from Arcata) for trafficking cocaine into Humboldt County while armed. After this arrest occurred, further investigation by HCDTF Agents revealed that Ruiz-Keyes was involved in human trafficking, pimping,...
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
