Metro Hall donation drive: Community fills multiple trucks in hours for flood victims

Read on www.wlky.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
WLKY, Red Cross raise over $260,000 for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY and the Red Cross partnered together to host a telethon in an effort to raise money for victims affected by the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. The initiative was able to raise $261,946 through online donations and a telethon that was hosted each night throughout the week.
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
WLKY.com
Marine Corps holding donation drive to help families in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marine Corps is collecting donations for people impacted by the flood in eastern Kentucky, and they need the community's support. “All Marines, this is what we do. We don't ever leave another brother behind. If it's something that they need, here we come,” said Michael Rice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
More than 10,000 cars showcased at 28th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chrome and fancy cars are front and center this weekend for the 28th annual Street Rod Nationals. More than 10,000 cars are lined up and showing off at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Owners stood proudly next to their cars Saturday as fans walked by and talked cars to any and everyone.
wdrb.com
JCPS bus drivers prepare for thousands of students, smooth rides when school begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public School students head back to school next week, and the district's transportation department is working to make sure everyone has a smooth ride to and from school. Kevin Martin, a veteran bus driver with JCPS took a peak at his equipment...
'The guy is a menace to society': NuLu business owners take steps to keep neighborhood safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu business owners breathed a sigh of relief after Louisville Metro Police arrested the man accused of multiple burglaries in the area Thursday. Landlord Andy Blieden claimed Lester Terry broke into his buildings, 'Cultured' and 'Jaclyn Journey Design Studio' multiple times. "I hope he stays behind...
wdrb.com
New nonprofit to host 'Griff's Day' in honor of Oldham County veteran who died on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help veterans in the area with everything from home renovations to counseling services. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December.
RELATED PEOPLE
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
Wave 3
Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
Wave 3
Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight the impacts of inflation, Sam’s Club in Louisville is offering their August Savings Week. The deals come just in time for back-to-school shopping. Located at 6622 Preston Highway, Sam’s Club will have nearly 100 items on sale, offering deals from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
WLKY.com
NuLu Fest returns in September; seeking vendors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all small business owners, vendors, politicians and artists. The NuLu Business Association is now accepting applications for the 12th annual NuLu Fest. The street festival is making a comeback on Sept. 24. Applications are being accepted for food booths, food trucks, non-profits, political campaigns, and...
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a hit-and-run that took place on I-64 between the tunnels and Cannons Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on I-64 and found a man dead in the median,...
WLKY.com
Louisville receives special honor highlighting success of Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is one of 10 communities gaining national recognition for efforts to promote success in the community. “It's just not housing. It's education. It's health care. It's the full gamut of what someone needs to succeed and thrive,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. In 2015, Louisville...
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo bringing back sloth experience in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is bringing back a behind-the-scenes sloth experience in 2023. This time, there will be more sessions for visitors. The sloth experience includes being able to prepare the sloth's diet and visiting their indoor habitat. Guests will get the chance to take photos with the sloth and learn all about sloths.
Comments / 0