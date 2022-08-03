ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Metro Hall donation drive: Community fills multiple trucks in hours for flood victims

By Lauren Adams
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Wave 3

Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight the impacts of inflation, Sam’s Club in Louisville is offering their August Savings Week. The deals come just in time for back-to-school shopping. Located at 6622 Preston Highway, Sam’s Club will have nearly 100 items on sale, offering deals from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Charity#Sos International
WLKY.com

NuLu Fest returns in September; seeking vendors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all small business owners, vendors, politicians and artists. The NuLu Business Association is now accepting applications for the 12th annual NuLu Fest. The street festival is making a comeback on Sept. 24. Applications are being accepted for food booths, food trucks, non-profits, political campaigns, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a hit-and-run that took place on I-64 between the tunnels and Cannons Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on I-64 and found a man dead in the median,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Zoo bringing back sloth experience in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is bringing back a behind-the-scenes sloth experience in 2023. This time, there will be more sessions for visitors. The sloth experience includes being able to prepare the sloth's diet and visiting their indoor habitat. Guests will get the chance to take photos with the sloth and learn all about sloths.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy