Tabor City, NC

cbs17

Tip leads to arrests in Fayetteville drug bust: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a tip through their one of their initiatives led to two arrests in a drug bust Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.
cbs17

Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
cbs17

29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police arrested Dehmier Harmon. Officers say he will be served with a fugitive warrant Monday and has a court hearing...
WMBF

Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
wfxb.com

Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach

An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
columbuscountynews.com

Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed

A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
WMBF

Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is still searching for the suspect who triggered a lockdown at two Marion schools Wednesday. Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers looking for the suspects in an Amoco station shooting saw another suspect currently wanted by the Marion Police Department walking into a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Street.
WECT

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
cbs17

1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
