Read on www.wect.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
An SC Physician Speaks Out About the State Planning To Give Access to Birth Control Without Doctor’s PrescriptionKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Related
cbs17
Tip leads to arrests in Fayetteville drug bust: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a tip through their one of their initiatives led to two arrests in a drug bust Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.
cbs17
Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
cbs17
29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
Man caught after escaping NC prison facility: officials
Wayne Zachary Holshouser was serving time after a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police arrested Dehmier Harmon. Officers say he will be served with a fugitive warrant Monday and has a court hearing...
Up and Coming Weekly
Pedestrian killed in Ramsey Street crash was Fayetteville man, police say
The pedestrian killed in a crash on Ramsey Street on July 30 has been identified as David Lamont Mills, 52, of Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street. The driver of the vehicle was Sharon...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
WRAL
Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel. Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend...
wpde.com
Investigation underway into Robeson County shooting on Lovette Road, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Lovette Road in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. Investigators have identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
columbuscountynews.com
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
WMBF
Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is still searching for the suspect who triggered a lockdown at two Marion schools Wednesday. Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers looking for the suspects in an Amoco station shooting saw another suspect currently wanted by the Marion Police Department walking into a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Street.
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
cbs17
1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
Comments / 0