San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Looking for a job? This program can help

Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Jobs outlook for San Antonio region promises more to come

SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo reports the San Antonio region added 47,000 new jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, even as the pandemic still lingers and inflation takes its toll. Adrian Lopez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo, said the area’s job growth reflects what’s happening statewide, with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Boxing Scene

Javier Fernandez Looks To Be The Next Big Star From San Antonio

Javier Hernandez has seen the success fighters from San Antonio, Texas, especially Jesse Rodriguez, have had in recent years. The unbeaten featherweight now wants to create his own path towards success, including one day defending a world title belt in his hometown. Hernandez will face Cesar Cantu tonight at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 5, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, celebrities descend on San Antonio, summer pies, after-school martial arts, a new Happy Space and weekend events!. The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con runs today through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Watch to see which celebrity is on the show today!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Create a mobile homework station

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need a desk or a home office to create the perfect homework station. Professional organizer Esmi Gonzalez shares how you can create a mobile homework station on any budget. 1. Roller cart - you can find these at Target, Amazon or Walmart. 2....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store

It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

