FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
KSAT 12
Looking for a job? This program can help
Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.
KSAT 12
Jobs outlook for San Antonio region promises more to come
SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo reports the San Antonio region added 47,000 new jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, even as the pandemic still lingers and inflation takes its toll. Adrian Lopez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo, said the area’s job growth reflects what’s happening statewide, with...
Boxing Scene
Javier Fernandez Looks To Be The Next Big Star From San Antonio
Javier Hernandez has seen the success fighters from San Antonio, Texas, especially Jesse Rodriguez, have had in recent years. The unbeaten featherweight now wants to create his own path towards success, including one day defending a world title belt in his hometown. Hernandez will face Cesar Cantu tonight at the...
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
The Beach Boys to play in San Antonio this October
SAN ANTONIO — One of the most iconic of American bands, The Beach Boys, is set to bring their Californian spirit and surf-and-sunshine music to the Majestic Theater on Oct. 3, though the concert won't feature founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks. Tickets start at $50,...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 5, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, celebrities descend on San Antonio, summer pies, after-school martial arts, a new Happy Space and weekend events!. The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con runs today through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Watch to see which celebrity is on the show today!
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
KSAT 12
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
KSAT 12
Purple Heart organization, wrestling superstar Goldberg to honor recipients in Boerne this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – National Purple Heart Day is Sunday, and a local organization is helping recipients from Texas and across the country. The Purple Heart Project is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser on Saturday, where more than 30 recipients will be honored for their service and sacrifice. The project provides valuable community resources to veterans.
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
KSAT 12
Create a mobile homework station
SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need a desk or a home office to create the perfect homework station. Professional organizer Esmi Gonzalez shares how you can create a mobile homework station on any budget. 1. Roller cart - you can find these at Target, Amazon or Walmart. 2....
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
KENS 5
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
Weston Urban unveils designs for 16-story downtown San Antonio tower
The vibrant new hotel will revive two historic buildings.
