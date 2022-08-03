ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
BAYVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Accidents
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Rig#Brown Hair#Accident#Nj#South Brunswick Police#Volvo#Hispanic
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES

Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NBC New York

Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate

A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
NBC New York

4th Man Arrested in Manhattan Recording Studio Murders; Police Still Have No Motives

A fourth man has been arrested and charged with murder in a strange double homicide at a Manhattan recording studio earlier this year, authorities say. Tashawn Sullivan, of Newark, was arrested Thursday in the in the May 5 shooting that killed 34-year-old Kamir King and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt. Sullivan is the fourth person, and third from New Jersey, to face a murder charge in the alleged killing.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?

Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
POLITICS
TODAY.com

K-9 unit helps track down three boys missing in New Jersey forest

Three New Jersey boys aged seven to nine were exploring in the forest when they realized they were lost. That's when Shiloh, a Bloodhound with the police K-9 unit, went to work. Shiloh found the boy’s shoes and tracked down the young adventure seekers. The hero dog was rewarded with a liverwurst treat.Aug. 5, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy