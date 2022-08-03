Read on www.nbcnewyork.com
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
NBC New York
Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police
A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Screaming Woman in NJ Truck Cab Case Found Safe — and Case Gets More Confusing
The woman who police said was seen on video yelling for help from the cabin of a big rig in New Jersey Wednesday has been found safe, as were the man behind the wheel and the truck involved, according to police. South Brunswick Police said that around 5 p.m. Thursday,...
Woman, 69, dies in head-on collision with dump truck in NJ
A 69-year-old woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in New Jersey, state authorities said.
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
ocscanner.news
MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES
Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
VIDEO: New Jersey sandwich shop employee jumps into action to save choking customer
An employee at a sandwich shop in New Jersey served up a side of heroism this week.
Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate
A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
Grandson Scammer Calls Lacey Victim Who Had No Grandsons
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A scammer that called a Lacey Township resident using the distressed...
NBC New York
4th Man Arrested in Manhattan Recording Studio Murders; Police Still Have No Motives
A fourth man has been arrested and charged with murder in a strange double homicide at a Manhattan recording studio earlier this year, authorities say. Tashawn Sullivan, of Newark, was arrested Thursday in the in the May 5 shooting that killed 34-year-old Kamir King and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt. Sullivan is the fourth person, and third from New Jersey, to face a murder charge in the alleged killing.
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
TODAY.com
K-9 unit helps track down three boys missing in New Jersey forest
Three New Jersey boys aged seven to nine were exploring in the forest when they realized they were lost. That's when Shiloh, a Bloodhound with the police K-9 unit, went to work. Shiloh found the boy’s shoes and tracked down the young adventure seekers. The hero dog was rewarded with a liverwurst treat.Aug. 5, 2022.
Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon
On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
IDs Released For 3 Killed In Fiery Northern State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead
State police have identified three people killed in a fiery Long Island crash after hitting a group of trees before the vehicle burst into flames. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.
