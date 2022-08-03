ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

The Cincinnati Reds are connected to the Field of Dreams through the 1919 World Series

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZZB0_0h3jRRaj00

Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer understands as well as anybody the history that fueled the plot of "Field of Dreams."

When Farmer was in high school, he did a paper on Chicago White Sox star Joe Jackson and his teammates. They were part of the 1919 team that was kicked out of baseball for allegedly throwing the World Series. The team they lost to? The Reds.

Shoeless Joe and the 1919 Sox are central characters in the 1989 movie, which was filmed in Dyersville and other locations in Dubuque County.

"I know the history behind it," Farmer said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. "I know the history of Shoeless Joe Jackson and all that."

The Reds' role in the 1919 Series will be a storyline when they play the Chicago Cubs in a specially constructed stadium located near the movie site on Aug. 11. The contest is the second big-league game to be played on the field. The first, played a year ago, featured the New York Yankees and Jackson's White Sox.

The movie is about an Iowa farmer who plows over his corn to build a baseball field for Jackson and his banished mates. The champion Reds are practically a forgotten footnote. The underdog Reds won the series in eight games.

Jackson was one of the greatest hitters of his time. He and seven teammates were kicked out of baseball for allegedly taking money to "throw" the series. Farmer's paper recounted the story.

"I loved baseball so much in high school," Farmer said. "That's the one thing I knew."

Farmer also developed a love for the movie. When he saw it was on TV a couple of nights ago, he tuned in and watched from start to finish. The excitement for his team's trip to Dyersville next week started building.

"I'm looking forward to being there," Farmer said.

PREVIOUSLY: Hall of Famer knows MLB and FOX face a tough task in Dyersville

He'll get the opportunity to dress like the 1919 Reds and the "ghost" players from the film. The Reds will wear throwback uniforms for their game in Dyersville. And they'll get the chance to walk around the iconic movie site, which has since been a popular tourist attraction for decades.

"I think everybody's pretty excited," Farmer said.

Fans are hoping to see another memorable game. Last year's classic began with Costner walking out of the cornfield and giving a tribute. Players from both teams followed him out of the corn before treating a national-TV audience to an epic battle that included multiple lead changes and eight home runs. The final blast came in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off home run by White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel admitted that topping last year's spectacle will be difficult.

“I don’t know if we can,” Schwindel said during Wednesday's Zoom call. “You’ve got MLB’s best sluggers in (Giancarlo) Stanton and (Aaron) Judge going deep and then Tim Anderson hit one out to win it. It’s going to be tough to beat but we’re going to show up like it’s any other day, play hard and hopefully we put on a show for fans.”

In "Field of Dreams," Jackson and his teammates were portrayed as sympathetic figures, if not heroes. So does that make Farmer and the Reds the villains for this year's game? Farmer laughed at the notion.

"I don't really feel like the villain but if you want to play the villain, I could play the villain," Farmer said.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Person
Joe Jackson
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring

The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#1919 World Series#The Cincinnati Reds#The 1919 Sox#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Yankees
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw

Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy