ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

The second police shooting in a week was another shoplifting call, LCPD says

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IZXL_0h3jRMQK00

LAS CRUCES – Police say a shoplifting call at a Las Cruces gas station turned fatal when an officer shot a man Tuesday evening.

Details emerged Wednesday after Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez hosted a news conference at City Hall. The incident began around 4 p.m. when an employee of the Chevron on Valley Avenue called the police, according to Dominguez. The employee said that a 36-year-old man had shoplifted beer from the convenience store and was drinking near the gas pumps.

Dominguez said that when police arrived, they asked for the man's identification. The man provided a name that the officers could not match in their identification database, Dominguez said. The 36-year-old man sat in a car with two other men at this point, Dominguez said.

When a second officer arrived as backup, Dominguez said they approached the car.

"At this time, (the officers) both approached the vehicle and asked the male … to exit the vehicle," Dominguez said. "They had reason to believe that he was concealing his identity."

Dominguez said the man was "verbally and physically resistive." A struggle ensued.

"Once the subject exited the vehicle, a violent physical altercation occurred where at least one shot was fired by one of the officers," Dominguez said. "The subject had several opportunities to cooperate with the investigation and comply with the officers. Unfortunately, he chose a different path."

Dominguez did not identify the man police killed. He said that the man's family had not been notified but did say that the man was not from Doña Ana County. Dominguez said one of the officers involved received non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was treated at a local hospital.

Dan Trujillo, a spokesperson for the City of Las Cruces, said the City would release the officer's body camera footage, but did not provide a specific date.

The news conference comes less than a week after another news conference regarding another police shooting. Dominguez said two men tried to shoplift an air conditioner unit from Lowes on North Main Street in that case. After employees confronted the two men, a lengthy crosstown police chase ended with one of the men shot and the other detained.

Dominguez and other police officials would not say if the two men fired at officers at any point. However, after the incident, one of the men told police that he had a black BB gun he used to intimidate the Lowes employees.

The Chevron shooting marks the fifth fatal police shooting this year and the seventh overall. Since the start of the year, LCPD has killed two people in two incidents, while the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office has killed three people.

In each fatal shooting, police said that the people they killed held weapons and, in some cases, used them against officers. However, it's unclear if the man killed at the gas station had any weapon. When asked by the Sun-News, Dominguez said that the recent rash of police shootings was concerning.

"Any time there's any type of violence, we're concerned, especially when there's an officer was shooting," Dominguez said. "We try to get the message out to the citizens — please comply with officers.'"

The department placed the two officers on paid leave as part of the investigation.

The Doña Ana County Officer Involved Task Force will investigate the shooting. The Task Force is made up of multiple police agencies in the county.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KTSM

Suspect from Las Cruces July 27 pursuit sought by police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Joshua Lopez – one of two men suspected in the July 27 shoplifting call at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store that resulted in a dangerous vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Telshor Boulevard – left an El Paso hospital Wednesday and is being sought by police in New Mexico and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man shot at family of 5; charged with aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a car where a family of 5 was traveling.   Officers responded to a shooting near 6500 Airport Rd., where according to the investigation on Monday July 11, 2022, the victim driver along with his wife and three young children were traveling […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

News conference held in Las Cruces for officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon updating the community on the circumstances surrounding Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting. During the news conference, officials with Las Cruces PD could not provide much information as the investigation is ongoing but they were able to release the status of the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Shoplifting#Shoplifted#Chevron
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a beer theft investigation escalated into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon at a Chevron gas station on S. Valley Drive. According to LCPD, two men entered the gas station store, and one of them took beer without paying. The post Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

3-year-old injured after possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3-year-old girl is injured after a possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces. Las Cruces police officials said the incident stemmed from a possible result of road rage around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Las Cruces police...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Police investigate suspicious death of black man in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed investigators with the Crimes Against Persons unit are on the scene in the 1000 block of Shamrock Court near Montana Avenue. Police responded to a welfare check at the Krupp Hollow...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTSM

Teenage boy arrested on possession of Xanax and handgun

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During at traffic stop, deputies form the Sheriff’s Office located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The incident occurred on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Officer-involved shooting near gas station in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There's been an officer-involved shooting at the Chevron gas station at South Valley and University. Las Cruces police are on scene. The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is on the way. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash blocks 4 lanes in upper valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Four lanes of traffic are blocked in the upper valley after a multi-vehicle crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Initial reports indicate the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on N. Mesa and Osborne. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas

EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy