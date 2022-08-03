Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule
The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
“Come on, Kyrsten”: Koch network pleads with Sinema to kill Manchin’s climate deal
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Koch network, headed by billionaire oil and gas tycoon Charles Koch, is mobilizing its vast resources in an effort to convince holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to tank the Democratic Party's new reconciliation package ahead of a possible vote this week.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
Arizona Democrats Sinema and Kelly want to give Border Patrol agents big raise
Two Democratic senators from Arizona have backed a bipartisan bill to boost pay and staffing levels for Border Patrol agents, a move that could help woo conservatives and moderates ahead of the midterm elections. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Sens. Rob Portman (OH) and James Lankford...
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
'The United States will find you and take you out': Quotes of the Week
This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embarked on a controversial trip to Taiwan, President Joe Biden announced the death of a top terrorist leader, and Washington reacted to an expansive spending proposal unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis
“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Democrats and Trump team up to beat Republicans and boost election deniers
Democrats like to pretend they despise former President Donald Trump and want him nowhere near power. But Democrats and Trump have the worst kind of symbiotic relationship, and the two have teamed up to try and prevent Republicans from winning in November. Trump-endorsed House candidate Josh Gibbs defeated Michigan Rep....
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
