Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
Salon

“Come on, Kyrsten”: Koch network pleads with Sinema to kill Manchin’s climate deal

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Koch network, headed by billionaire oil and gas tycoon Charles Koch, is mobilizing its vast resources in an effort to convince holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to tank the Democratic Party's new reconciliation package ahead of a possible vote this week.
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
Washington Examiner

Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
Washington Examiner

New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis

“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Washington Examiner

Democrats and Trump team up to beat Republicans and boost election deniers

Democrats like to pretend they despise former President Donald Trump and want him nowhere near power. But Democrats and Trump have the worst kind of symbiotic relationship, and the two have teamed up to try and prevent Republicans from winning in November. Trump-endorsed House candidate Josh Gibbs defeated Michigan Rep....
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
