WATCH: AIDS 2022 conference interrupted by monkeypox protesters



Protesters d emanding action on the monkeypox virus outbreak stormed the stage at the AIDS 2022 conference Monday.

The conference, held in Montreal, Canada, from July 29-Aug. 2, saw a group of protesters interrupt a panel of experts speaking on the outbreak. A group of protesters came into the venue and onto the stage with signs that read: "Biden you failed the mpox response."

"End the stigma. End the shame. Vaccines for the world today," the group chanted. "Share those shots"

Notably, Dr. Anthony Fauci was a featured speaker at the conference.

BIDEN FORMS MONKEYPOX RESPONSE TEAM TO RESPOND TO MASSIVE OUTBREAK



The 24th AIDS conference came to a close Tuesday. The International AIDS Society holds the international conference on a four-year cycle. Its purpose is to "define future research agendas, shift latest evidence to action, and chart a new consensus on overcoming the HIV epidemic as a threat to public health and individual well-being," according to its website .

Protesters interrupted a panel discussion titled "Monkeypox: Outbreak and response in non-endemic countries," featuring London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine's Anton Pozniak, Centers for Disease Control's Demetre Daskalakis, Niger Delta University's Dimie Ogoina, the World Health Organization's Meg Doherty, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital's Nicolo Girometti, and Public Health Montreal's Genevieve Bergeron.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In the United States, there have been over 6,000 cases of the monkeypox since May, with 25,391 global cases, according to the CDC. The Biden administration has so far made 1.1 million doses of vaccine available to states.