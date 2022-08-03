Tim Ryan's visit focuses on working class

ZANESVILLE — Tim Ryan grew up in a working-class family near Youngstown.

He believes in the importance of middle class workers, which brought the U.S. Representative for Ohio's 13th District to Southeast Area Transit in Zanesville on Wednesday.

Ryan, a Democrat, is running for the open seat in the U.S. Senate in November.

"We don't need another millionaire funded by a billionaire in Congress. We need someone who gets the small dollar contributions and will fight for the working class people in Ohio," Ryan said. "There's a lot going on, but Ohioans need that in the Senate, need someone fighting for them at the table. I will fight like hell for the working people."

Ryan took a tour of the SEAT facility with Transit Director Howard Stewart. He met with several employees and learned what SEAT offers to Muskingum County and the surrounding area.

Stewart appreciated Ryan taking time to learn about SEAT and its employees.

"SEAT provides a lot to the area with its services and options. He asked about our funding and operations and wanted to find out why we're important to individuals in our community," Stewart said. "It's important to have a representative who cares about the people of our community. We appreciate him taking the time to sit down and learn about us."

Being able to meet with employees provided insight for Ryan. He plans to take what he learned on the road, as he visits several smaller communities throughout the state.

"Every job matters, and every worker matters," Ryan said. "The workers here interact with seniors and help them get prescriptions or take them to the doctors. Workers who need cheap rides to work can get those here. Those jobs are very important, and every job has dignity. People shouldn't need a fancy title to get respect, and the workers here are an example of that."

Ryan also discussed his backing of local unions. He has been a union supporter for years and believes unions are important in rebuilding the middle class.

"For 30, 40 years, the top 1% has received all the breaks, while workers' wages have flat-lined," Ryan said. "It should not be a Republican thing or a Democrat thing, it should be an American thing. Unions are a great way to rebuild the great American middle class. If we don't do that, it will be very, very tough for working-class people to compete in a global economy."

Ensuring the strength of the common worker and their families is one aspect of Ryan's platform. His wife, Andrea, is a first-grade teacher, and his experience of growing up near a manufacturing hub like Youngstown provide valuable knowledge of what the average Ohioan faces, he said. He hopes to bring issues affecting the middle class to the forefront during his campaign.

"I hope people recognize who I am and what my family is about," Ryan noted. "I want to make sure people in smaller towns and rural areas are not forgotten. Jobs like (SEAT) are vital because people need access to transportation to get to their doctor or get back on their feet for work.

"It's why I'm making visits to cities and towns like this and pushing for workers to be part of the discussion," he added. "There are people here performing critical jobs, and I don't want them to think they've been forgotten."

bhannahs@gannett.com

Twitter: @brandonhannahs