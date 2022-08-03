A New Berlin man died in a collision between a tow truck and an SUV, police say

NEW BERLIN - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 79-year-old New Berlin man Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the 14800 block of West Grange Avenue, along a residential subdivision that's adjacent to a busy commercial center at the city's southern border that includes a Costco Wholesale warehouse store.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

What caused the crash, involving a tow truck and a compact SUV, is still under investigation, New Berlin police said Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed Thursday that the man who was killed was driving the SUV. A passenger in the tow truck was also injured.

Police provided no other details, including factors in the crash. A report had not been finalized as of noon Thursday.

Rescue workers with the New Berlin Fire Department also responded to the crash.

