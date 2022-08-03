Read on www.ourmshome.com
Slave Cabin Listed On Aribnb !? [VIDEO]
As we try to get back to normal while navigating out of the pandemic, people have gone back to traveling. A lot of people enjoy booking Airbnb’s opposed to hotels because of the price and/or something different, having more of a home style temporary living arrangement opposed to a hotel/motel stay.
Abandoned building catches fire in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are asking the public for tips on a recent fire at an abandoned building in downtown Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported crews responded to the fire in the final block of Main Street around 5:19 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Responders said the building was fully engulfed in […]
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
breezynews.com
Trespassing and Shoplifting Reports in Attala
1:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Peachtree Street when they received reports of an attempted break-in at a residence there. 4:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked out a suspicious person walking with a shopping cart and flashlight near Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
breezynews.com
Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala
1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief
Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
Two face murder charges after Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a man in Greenville. Vicksburg Daily News reported LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4. He was was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Greenville […]
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Dollar General Robbed – Reward Offered for Info Leading to an Arrest
On August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Officers from the Kosciusko Police Department were dispatched to Dollar General on Veterans Memorial Drive in Kosciusko Mississippi for a Robbery. Once on scene, officers were advised by the store employees that a black male, with a black hoodie, black mask, and...
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
vicksburgnews.com
Two men charged with murder in Greenville
The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 36-year-old LaMarcus Martin. 23-year-old Marquis Lattimore and 26-year-old Geremy Coleman were both arrested for the August 4 murder of Martin that took place on the 400th block of Dr. King North near the Double Quick Store. Lattimore is...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
vicksburgnews.com
Crash claims the lives of two high school football players
Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
breezynews.com
Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine. On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark. On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko,...
‘So how do the cops know that someone is dead?’ Attorney for suspect questions murder charge without body of missing Mississippi college student.
A bond hearing for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi has been set for Wednesday, July 27. No time for the bond hearing has been set. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. Herrington’s attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm asserts that his client and nephew Herrington is innocent.
