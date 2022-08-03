Read on www.independent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
Santa Barbara Independent
Our Own Love Letter to Fiesta￼
Inspired by this week’s cover story “A Love Letter to Fiesta,” the Indy team put together our own love letter to one of Santa Barbara’s best-loved summer traditions, with this gallery of favorite Fiesta photos. Viva La Fiesta! And cheers to creating even more great memories at the 2022 celebrations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Paraglider Initially Believed Dead Found Uninjured in Santa Barbara Front Country
What was initially reported as a hang glider fatality in the Santa Barbara foothills late this morning turned out not to be the case. Captain Scott Safechuck of the County Fire Department confirmed that a paraglider had lost the thermals he’d been riding and made an unplanned landing in an area known as The Pit near the Rattlesnake Trail not far from Las Canoas Road. First responders who raced to the scene soon met up with the paraglider hiking out uninjured.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coast Village Road and Circle Parklets an Issue
Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore, removing 20 percent of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of “temporary” outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire in Foothills Above Goleta
Smoke from a fire in the foothills above Goleta became visible around 2:15 p.m. today, and firefighters from the Forest Service, County Fire, Carpinteria, and Montecito soon arrived on the scene. Two fixed-wing tankers and a pair of helicopters were called up and dropped water on the fire, which was headed into heavy brush and sending up black smoke.
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Sees Commercial Sales Soar in Second Quarter of 2022
Radius Commercial Real Estate observed strong commercial activity in its South Coast Market Report for the second quarter of 2022, marking 41 total sales with $254 million in volume. Highlights from the quarter include sales in trophy properties, hotels, and more State Street trading deals. State Street in downtown Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Foresters Win Third Consecutive NBC World Series Title
An incredible run of championship baseball added another chapter. For the third consecutive season the Santa Barbara Foresters are NBC World Series Champions after defeating the Hays Larks 12-1 on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas. In the 88-year history of the NBC World Series the Foresters are the third team...
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Setting Room of People on Fire
Lompoc Police Officers arrested a Lompoc man for attempted murder on Tuesday, August 2, after he allegedly attacked staff and officers at a mental health clinic on the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue, and attempted to set a room full of people on fire. Officers located Lompoc resident William...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bike Path Needs
As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
Comments / 0