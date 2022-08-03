ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment

This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Our Own Love Letter to Fiesta￼

Inspired by this week’s cover story “A Love Letter to Fiesta,” the Indy team put together our own love letter to one of Santa Barbara’s best-loved summer traditions, with this gallery of favorite Fiesta photos. Viva La Fiesta! And cheers to creating even more great memories at the 2022 celebrations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Paraglider Initially Believed Dead Found Uninjured in Santa Barbara Front Country

What was initially reported as a hang glider fatality in the Santa Barbara foothills late this morning turned out not to be the case. Captain Scott Safechuck of the County Fire Department confirmed that a paraglider had lost the thermals he’d been riding and made an unplanned landing in an area known as The Pit near the Rattlesnake Trail not far from Las Canoas Road. First responders who raced to the scene soon met up with the paraglider hiking out uninjured.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Coast Village Road and Circle Parklets an Issue

Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore, removing 20 percent of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of “temporary” outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Fire in Foothills Above Goleta

Smoke from a fire in the foothills above Goleta became visible around 2:15 p.m. today, and firefighters from the Forest Service, County Fire, Carpinteria, and Montecito soon arrived on the scene. Two fixed-wing tankers and a pair of helicopters were called up and dropped water on the fire, which was headed into heavy brush and sending up black smoke.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos

Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Sees Commercial Sales Soar in Second Quarter of 2022

Radius Commercial Real Estate observed strong commercial activity in its South Coast Market Report for the second quarter of 2022, marking 41 total sales with $254 million in volume. Highlights from the quarter include sales in trophy properties, hotels, and more State Street trading deals. State Street in downtown Santa...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Foresters Win Third Consecutive NBC World Series Title

An incredible run of championship baseball added another chapter. For the third consecutive season the Santa Barbara Foresters are NBC World Series Champions after defeating the Hays Larks 12-1 on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas. In the 88-year history of the NBC World Series the Foresters are the third team...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bike Path Needs

As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
CARPINTERIA, CA

