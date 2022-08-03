ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence state lawmaker fined for misusing campaign funds

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
PROVIDENCE – Rep. Ramon Perez has agreed to pay a $6,000 fine to the Rhode Island Board of Elections after it found he spent campaign funds on personal expenses.

Perez, a Democrat representing parts of Providence and Johnston, used campaign cash for $1,072 in personal purchases between 2021 and March 31, according to a Board of Elections consent order released Wednesday. State law prohibits candidates from using money raised for campaigning for non-political purposes.

The order does not say what was purchased with the money, but requires him to repay the $1,072 to his campaign account.

In addition to the personal spending, Perez reported $6,574 in loans and $8,595 in campaign expenses that did not show up in bank records, according to the BOE audit report.

Over the same period, $7,831 in expenditures, including $4,500 in debits or withdrawals, appeared on campaign bank statements but not Perez' campaign finance reports, the BOE said.

"Perez explained that he would communicate the contribution and expenditure information to be included on each campaign finance report to his treasurer via phone and that the treasurer did not review source documentation or campaign bank account statements," the consent order said. "Perez acknowledged that he paid some campaign expenditures from his personal funds and now from funds in his campaign account. He further acknowledged that he made personal expenditures from his campaign account and reasoned that the campaign owed him money which allowed him to make personal expenditures."

One of the most conservative Democrats in the General Assembly, Perez was elected to represent House District 13 in 2016. He was defeated in the 2018 election, but won the seat back in 2020.

Perez faces independent Ivan Montanez in the November general election to represent the district that includes parts of the Silver Lake and Hartford neighborhoods plus a chunk of eastern Johnston.

