Glaukos Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For iStent infinite

Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
CVS Health seeks to buy Signify Health - WSJ
Aug 7 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources.
How To Talk Cannabis With Your Doctor
This article was originally published on Flowertown, and appears here with permission. Now that you are incorporating cannabis into your lifestyle – whether to enhance wellness or alleviate chronic symptoms – it is time to talk with your doctor. You may wonder why disclosure is important. Truthfully, it has less to do with science and a lot to do with the patient-physician relationship.
Cannabis Concentrates And Extracts: What Are They And How Do You Consume Them?
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. It wasn't long ago that dabbing conjured visions of intense consumption and high THC levels. Fast forward to e-rigs, portable vaporizers and strides in testing and quality of concentrates, all helping propel this once “sketchy” corner of the black market into a booming, legal industry. Though, despite this, consuming concentrates and extracts tends to make newcomers a little wary.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
Medical Cannabis May Result In Less Opioid Dependence For Advanced Cancer Patients, New Study
Patients with advanced cancer respond favorably to medicinal cannabis, according to a study published in the journal Cureus on a trial that included participants enrolled in the NY state's medical cannabis registry. Researchers affiliated with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse evaluated the use of marijuana by cancer patients for palliative...
Cannabis And Its Terpenes: What Is Humulene And What Does It Do?
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Humulene is a terpene that’s pretty popular already. You may not know this, but you’re tasting humulene whenever you drink a beer. This is because this amazing terpene is responsible for the earthy and spicy notes that make beers so delicious. All varieties of beer have this distinct “hoppy” fragrance that comes from the Hops plant.
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APYX, NOTV and U
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
How Many Different Types Of THCs Are There On The Market? Which One Is The Strongest?
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with Delta 9 THC and the effects it has on our bodies and mind. At a basic level, an average cannabis consumer recognizes that the major psychoactive compound present in cannabis is THC – it is responsible for the high feeling one gets after cannabis use.
