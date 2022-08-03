ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSrz8_0h3jPV3D00

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman.

National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires.

National Grid turned off power in the area after the crash. Power has since been restored.

The name of the crane operator has not been released.

News 4 has reached out to the Town of Tonawanda police.

Thi s sto ry will be updated.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 5

 

